Police seek to identify man after assault in Shrewsbury

Police are appealing for help to identify a man in CCTV footage following an assault in Shrewsbury last month.

The incident happened at around 7.30pm on Sunday 4 October when a man in his thirties was assaulted leaving him with facial injuries in the Henry Tudor House pub on Barracks Passage.

Investigating officers are keen to speak to the man in the CCTV as they believe he can help with their investigation.

Anyone who has information or is able to identify the man should contact PC Shephard-Verlon on 07970543632 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously on the West Mercia Police website.

