Police seek dash cam footage as part of investigation into Telford shooting

Police investigating a shooting in which a Telford man died are appealing for dash cam footage of a vehicle parked in Horsehay leading up to the incident.

Police believe the vehicle pictured was at the scene of the shooting

On Tuesday, 13 October, Tamba Momodu, who was 20 and from Donnington, was shot in the car park on the Bridges Business Park in Horsehay and died as a result of his injuries.

So far, nine people have been arrested in connection with his murder and released on police bail. Four vehicles have also been seized by police.

Enquiries are on-going and police are appealing for dash cam footage of a grey Skoda Karoq registration YB69 MUP parked on Wellington Road in Horsehay between Tuesday 8 September and Tuesday 13 October.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Mark Bellamy, said: “We believe a grey Skoda Karoq was parked in Wellington Road in the weeks leading up to Tamba’s murder and are keen for any motorists who use the road and have dash cam to forward any footage of the vehicle on to us.

“It’s thought the car was parked on the opposite side of the road to the houses near to the garage in the street and we’re keen for any footage of it in situ, being parked, accessed or moved.”

Dash cam footage can be submitted via the Major Incident Public Portal.

