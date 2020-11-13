Woman suffers burns after chemical substance is thrown at her in Market Drayton

A woman has suffered burns after a chemical substance was thrown at her in Market Drayton.

The incident happened at around 10.45am yesterday as the woman was walking along Berrisford Road.

Police say two men rode past her on bikes and a threw a chemical substance at her, which caused minor burns to her hands.

Chief inspector Mark Reilly of West Mercia Police said: “This was undoubtedly a traumatic experience for the victim and we are keen to speak to anyone who may know these men or have seen the incident.

“We understand this is concerning for the community and I would like to reassure residents that we are taking this incident very seriously, We believe at this time that the substance was a chlorine mixture and poses no further threat to the public.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact PC Evans on 01630 657 155 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

