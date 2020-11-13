Fun and games at Telford College for BBC Children In Need

Telford College staff and students have found creative and colourful ways of raising funds for the BBC’s Children In Need appeal.

Many at the college were sponsored to wear pyjamas around campus.

A special piece of wall art was also created out of recycled material to recognise the work done by the charity over the past 40 years.

Health and social care students tied this in with their own campaign, called #TalkingTeenagers, which recognises the help and support available at the college.

Working in conjunction with mental health charity Mind, it gives students a buddy – someone to talk to at a time of need. Students have had professional coaching on how to communicate with those needing support.

Emma Lloyd, one of the health and social care students, said: “It’s a really good campaign. People my age should be aware of the different support systems available at college and in the community and they should be making use of them.

“It’s not just younger children that need help – it’s teenagers too. Personally, I’ve learned a lot about active listening through my training, which has helped me improve my communication skills.

“It’s better to talk about your problems rather than storing them up and dwelling on them.”

As part of the campaign, health and social care students have created a tree in the learner hub where students can post their thoughts and worries, and be signposted to help and guidance.

