Polar bears arrive early with Christmas cheer in Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury’s popular illuminated polar bears have made an early appearance in a bid to bring some extra sparkle during lockdown.

Polar Bears on Morris and Company’s roof at Welsh Bridge

The eight bears usually feature on the roof of Morris & Company’s Shrewsbury headquarters in December, much to the delight of local people.

Every year these artic friends attract scores of positive comments online as they light up the skyline on the Welsh Bridge end of town.

It’s hoped that the friendly bears will bring cheer to young and old alike during lockdown and into the festive period.

