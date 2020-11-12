Man fined for illegally felling tree in Ironbridge Gorge conservation area

A man has been ordered to pay £2,340 by a court after a tree at a property he owns in the Ironbridge Gorge was felled without the necessary planning permission.



As this was within the Ironbridge Gorge Conservation area, it required a specific planning permission, which Telford Magistrates Court heard Mr Alexander George Kibble did not have.

The Council took action against Mr Kibble under the Town & Country Planning Act after the tree was felled without the required permission at a property he owned in Darby Road, Coalbrookdale.

At Telford Magistrates on 9 November, Mr Kibble admitted the offence which took place in March this year.

The Court fined Mr Kibble £1,000 for the offence and ordered him to pay the Council’s costs of £1,242. Magistrates ordered him to also to pay a £100 victim surcharge.

Cllr Richard Overton, cabinet lead with responsibility for enforcement, said: “We make it very clear to people in the Ironbridge Gorge Conservation area that there are specific planning rules that apply to help protect its unique appearance and nature.

“If anyone is unsure if tree works they are planning require consent, please contact our planning team on 01952 380380 or by emailing planning@apt-group.co.uk before starting any work.”

The Town and Country Planning act requires planning permission for any works to trees with a trunk diameter of at least 7.5cm at 1.5 metres above ground level.

