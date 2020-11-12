Coronavirus: Infection rate among over 60s in Telford and Wrekin nearly doubles

The latest local COVID-19 figures for Telford and Wrekin have been published for the week ending 8 November.

The latest figures show there have 600 new cases, the previous week was 443, an increase of 157 – this represents a 34% growth of cases compared to the previous week.

This represents the highest increase in cases compared to the previous week since mass testing began.

Among the over 60s the infection rate has increased by 91% on the previous week to 272 per 100,000.

With infection rates among the over 60s nearly doubling from the previous week, Telford and Wrekin Council’s Director for Public Health has called on people to take urgent action to save lives.

Liz Noakes, Telford and Wrekin’s Director of Public Health, said: “It is well known that the older you are the great the risk you are from Coronavirus, so we need to do all we can to protect older family members.

“If the rates of infection in the over 60s continues to rise then we can expect more people to be admitted to hospital putting a strain on local NHS resources, and sadly more deaths.

“We know that this virus spreads primarily through families and social contact, during this second lockdown we need to be doing all we can to stay at home and to limit contact with others.

“To prevent people from passing on the virus it is imperative that people immediately self-isolate and get tested as soon as you have any of the three key coronavirus symptoms, however mild.

“It has never been easier to get a test, with seven sites in the borough that people can drive or walk to get tested and plenty of capacity, you should be able to get a slot on the same day you book.

“You can book a test 24/7 online at nhs.uk/coronavirus or by calling 119.”

Andy Burford, Cabinet Member for Health and Social Care, said: “It is deeply concerning that the infection rates among over 60s population in Telford and Wrekin has risen so sharply.

“We need to make the most of this four week lockdown to prevent the spread of the virus, particularly to older more vulnerable members of our family and community.

“Please stay home, only leave home for food, medical reasons, exercise, education, and work from home if you can.”

There are currently 47 people diagnosed with Covid-19 in Telford and Shrewsbury hospitals. Sadly, two people have died from Covid-19 in PRH in the past week bringing the total deaths to 108.

Supporting Shropshire Live...