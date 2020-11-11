Hand painted Remembrance Day plaques appear around Albrighton village

Residents in Albrighton have been noticing commemorative plaques placed around the village to mark Armistice Day.

With commemorations this year being scaled back due to the coronavirus pandemic, local communities have been coming up with new ways of showing their respects rather than attending services and parades which have been cancelled or scaled back.

In Albrighton, plaques created by talented local artists, have been placed in various locations around the village including on local benches, road signs and local churches.

The commemorative plaques picture different silhouetted scenes with poppies. Poppies are used to remember those who have given their lives in battle, they are the flowers which grew on the battlefields after World War One ended.

Royal British Legion

One of the artists who created some of the pieces said: “It is so sad that the normal remembrance events to honour the brave were not able to happen due to the covid-19 pandemic. We knew that donations to the Royal British Legion would also be affected.

We wanted to make a small contribution to our village that hopefully people will enjoy discovering and remind them they can still help the RBL, as they do outstanding work.”

Nearby RAF Cosford played an important part in the second world war, opening in 1938 as a joint aircraft maintenance, storage and technical training unit.

