Cannabis farm valued at £150,000 seized in Telford

A cannabis farm with an estimated street value of £150,000 has been seized by police in Telford.

A drugs warrant was carried out at an address in Hayes Road in Arleston yesterday with officers discovering 174 cannabis plants inside the property.

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of drug offences and is in police custody.

The warrant forms part of West Mercia Police’s commitment to tackling serious and organised crime as part of its Protect campaign.

Detective Sergeant Natalie Arrowsmith, from Telford Proactive CID, said: “Tackling serious and organised crime is a priority for us and we will continue to take action to disrupt the activity of those suspected of being involved to help make our communities safer.”

Information about drugs and drug supply can be reported to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

