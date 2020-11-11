Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin celebrates 70th birthday

Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin is today celebrating 70 years of supporting local older people.

Last year the local charity launched its Platinum Appeal to fundraise over two years spanning its 70th birthday, the appeal was gathering momentum until the pandemic put a stop to fundraising events.

In light of the lockdown restrictions, Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin has launched the Platinum Challenge to encourage the local community to take up their own fundraising challenge in their own homes, gardens and local parks.

Chief Executive, Heather Osborne and Chair of Trustees, Sue Robson will be taking up their own Platinum Challenge to mark the birthday by walking up the Wrekin at 12.00 noon.

Older people have turned to Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin for help during the pandemic and needed the charity more than ever, the money raised from the appeal will support older people in three key areas:

– Reducing loneliness and isolation, an estimated 10,000 older people in Shropshire are desperately lonely.

– Supporting people living with dementia, around 7,000 older people are living with dementia in Shropshire.

– Providing information and advice, an estimated £24m in benefits goes unclaimed across 10,400 Shropshire households.

Heather Osborne, Chief Executive of Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin, said: “We are calling on the community to get fundraising to ensure older people still receive the help and support they need, particularly during this pandemic as older people have called on our staff and volunteers when they’ve had no-one else to turn to. We’d be delighted to hear about your Platinum Challenge, please get behind us – you can make a difference to the lives of older people on your doorstep.”

For more information about the Platinum Appeal, visit the website.

Supporting Shropshire Live...