Two arrested as police carry out drugs warrant in Shrewsbury

Two people were today arrested today after police carried out a drugs warrant in Shrewsbury.

Officers executed the warrant at an address in Churchill Road, Copthorne, this morning.

A 24-year-old male and 20-year-old female were taken into custody for possession of class A drugs with intent to supply.

Officers seized a quantity of cash, drugs and associated articles found at the address.

Successful #drugs warrant in #Shrewsbury this morning with @ShrewsburyCops. Good quantity of cash, drugs and associated articles seized. X2 people in custody sus PWITS Class A #Police #Yousaidwedid pic.twitter.com/Dmcxto2hcF — LPPT North – West Mercia Police (@LpptNWestMercia) November 10, 2020

Supporting Shropshire Live...