Police continue to appeal for witnesses as part of Telford murder investigation

Police investigating a shooting in Telford in which a 20-year-old man died are continuing to appeal for witnesses.

Tamba Momodu

Four weeks ago, on Tuesday 13 October, Tamba Momodu from Donnington was shot in the car park on the Bridges Business Park in Horsehay.

A murder investigation was launched and so far nine people have been arrested on suspicion of murder. They have been released on police bail.

Four vehicles have also been recovered by detectives.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Mark Bellamy, from West Mercia Police’s Major Investigation Unit, said: “It’s now four weeks since Tamba sadly died and our thoughts remain with his family at such a difficult time.

“So far, our enquiries have led to nine people being arrested and four vehicles being recovered. We’re continuing to appeal for information from members of the public, if you have any information that may help with our enquiries, please let us know.

“We’re incredibly grateful for the public’s support so far, no matter how small or insignificant the information someone has may seem, it could prove crucial in our enquiries and help bring justice for Tamba’s family.”

The investigating team is continuing to appeal for information about four vehicles.



They are a grey Skoda Karoq YB69 MUP, white Toyota IQ AO59 UOX, grey T-Cross GK20 FXR and a black Audi A5 SE14 VBO.

DCI Bellamy added: “If you have information but does not want to report it to police you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously.”

To report information to Crimestoppers call 0800 555 111 or online. Information can also be reported anonymously to Fearless.

Dashcam footage of the vehicles can be forwarded to police by the Major Incident Public Portal.

Supporting Shropshire Live...