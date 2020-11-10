Police appeal for dashcam footage following collision in Shrewsbury

Police are appealing for witnesses to a collision which happened in the Sundorne area of Shrewsbury on Friday 6 November.

The collision involved three cars and happened at around 5.45pm on Sundorne Road.

One of the vehicles, a white Mercedes AMG C, left the road and collided with a lampost and tree before catching fire. The driver, a 32-year-old man, was taken to hospital for treatment.

The drivers of the other two vehicles a red Skoda Fabia and a blue Renault Clio received minor injuries.

The collision has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) as police had been in pursuit of the Mercedes.

A West Mercia Police spokesperson said: “We are keen for anyone with dashcam footage to submit this to us via Operation Snap on our website or anyone with information is encouraged to contact Sgt Stephen Hastie on 101 quoting reference 0419 i 6 November.”

