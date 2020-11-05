Police seek fraud victim after cash is recovered

Police are appealing to the victim of a fraud offence to come forward after officers recovered a large amount of cash.

Following the work of police in Shropshire a 26 year-old-man from Hackney, London has been arrested in Shrewsbury on suspicion of fraud.

The appeal comes after a woman in her seventies was almost defrauded of a large sum of money by fraudsters claiming to be police officers.

Police say that fortunately, the money in this incident was not handed over but a large amount of money was later recovered and we need to reunite it with the owner.

DC Neil Ward said “No West Mercia Police Officer will ever contact you and request you withdraw or transfer funds for any purpose, despite their claims.

“There are many aliases used and it can sound very real on the phone, but I would like to confirm their motive to help, is not genuine.

“If you or someone you know was conned out of a large amount of money last week, by people posing as police officers. If you were then visited by a courier to your home address to collect the cash, please contact me on 07890527786.”

Anyone who receives these calls hang up and report it immediately to Action Fraud at www.actionfraud.police.uk or 0300 123 2040.”

