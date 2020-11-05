Motorcyclist dies following collision on A53 in Oakley Folly

A motorcyclist has died following a collision on the A53 between Market Drayton and Loggerheads.

The collision which also involved a car and tractor happened in Oakley Folly at 7.25pm last night.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “An off-duty doctor and bystanders were already performing CPR on a man, the motorcyclist, when ambulance staff arrived on scene.

“Sadly, despite best efforts, nothing could be done to save the motorcyclist and he was confirmed dead on scene a short time later.

“The driver of the tractor and car involved were assessed by ambulance staff but both were discharged on scene.”

Two ambulances, a paramedic officer and a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic were responded to the scene.

