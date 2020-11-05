Coronavirus: Walk-through testing facilities to open in Donnington and Madeley

Two new walk-through coronavirus testing facilities are to open in Donnington and Madeley today.

The sites located at Donnington Wood Bowling Club and Legges Way Car Park in Madeley, mean there are now a total of seven testing sites in the Telford and Wrekin borough.



Once open, there will be five walk-through testing centres in the borough, with two drive-through ones located in Ironbridge and Hollinswood.

Anyone with any of the three key coronavirus symptoms, however mild, can get a free swab test at the site that takes less than a minute.

“People should get their results quickly as turnaround times have improved.

Tests at the site should be booked or ordered as soon as symptoms begin at nhs.uk/coronavirus or by calling 119.

Andy Burford, Cabinet Member for Health and Social Care, said: “With so many sites across the borough it’s never been easier or quicker to get tested for Coronavirus.

“You can book a test 24/7 and there are a number of slots available throughout the day.

“If you have one of the three key coronavirus symptoms, however mild, please self-isolate and book a test immediately – by doing this you are playing your part to prevent the spread of the virus in Telford and Wrekin.”

