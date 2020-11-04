Twins’ dedication to charity earns national praise

Twin sisters from Telford have received a national award from Cancer Research UK in recognition of their outstanding volunteering contribution.

Carol Davies, Mayor of Wellington Patricia Fairclough and Billy Morris

The charity’s annual Flame of Hope Awards acknowledge remarkable efforts in fundraising and volunteering made by people from all walks of life.

Carol Davies and Billie Morris, 76, from Telford, scooped the accolade, beating off stiff competition from across the UK.

They were named Cancer Research UK Honorary Fellows at a special online event recently in celebration of 15 years’ unflinching loyalty and dedication as volunteers at the charity’s Wellington shop.

Store manager Claire Thompson, who nominated the sisters for the award, said they were “gems”, showing exceptional dedication to Cancer Research and support for their fellow volunteers.

Their efforts, including generating donated stock as well as sourcing items for fundraising raffles, have had a big impact on the success of the store.

Carol and Billie, whose mother, sister and brother died after being diagnosed with cancer, said: “We are shocked, honoured and humbled to win this award!

“We love finding new and different ways to generate strong community support for the Wellington shop and we enjoy being part of such a passionate team. It’s the best job we’ve ever had and we are delighted to be able to make a difference!

“Cancer has affected so many members of our family and we know just how important it is to support the fantastic scientific research and facilities that Cancer Research UK fund.”

Carol and Billie were among 61 individuals and groups from across the UK recognised by the Flame of Hope awards and they received a trophy and certificate in the post.

The online event was in place of a ceremony in London hosted by Cancer Research UK’s chairman Sir Leszek Borysiewicz, which had to be cancelled to protect the country’s health during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The pandemic has caused a devastating loss of funding for cancer research. Following the cancellation of fundraising events like Race for Life, Cancer Research UK is expecting a staggering £160 million drop in income in the year ahead. As a result, the charity has made the difficult decision to cut £44 million in research funding.

Michelle Mitchell, Cancer Research UK’s chief executive, said: “The Flame of Hope awards give us the opportunity to celebrate and say thank you to our enormously generous volunteers and supporters for their fantastic work.

“Covid-19 has slowed us down but we will never stop. We are determined to continue our research to create better treatments for tomorrow. Cancer Research UK has continued to work through world wars, recession and other periods of major disruption. We remain as focussed as ever on beating cancer and I want to thank everyone who has supported us through this time.

“Cancer Research UK’s pioneering work in to the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of cancer has helped save millions of lives but that’s only possible thanks to the commitment of our supporters and volunteers, without whom it would not be possible to fund outstanding scientists, doctors and nurses.”

Paula Young, Cancer Research UK spokesperson for Shropshire, said: “Every step we make towards beating cancer relies on every pound, every hour and every person.

“These awards are our way of honouring incredible people like Carol and Billie who give their time freely to raise money for research and promote greater awareness of the disease, and yet ask for nothing in return.

“It’s thanks to the support of the fundraising public and our amazing army of volunteers that we can continue to make a real difference and bring forward the day when all cancers are cured.”

Supporting Shropshire Live...