Woman in critical condition following south Shropshire collision

A woman remains in hospital in a critical condition following a collision in south Shropshire on Friday evening.

The collision happened on the A49 in Woofferton at around 7.30pm on Friday 30 October.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the head-on collision, which involved a blue Vauxhall Corsa and grey Skoda Fabia

The driver of the Skoda, an elderly woman, suffered serious injuries and is currently in hospital where she remains critical.

Anyone with information is urged to call West Mercia Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

