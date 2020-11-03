Man suffers jaw injury following attack in Telford

A man suffered an injury to his jaw which needed hospital treatment after he was attacked in Telford on Friday.

Police say the incident happened between 5pm and 6pm when the 31-year-old man was attacked on Stirchley Avenue.

The offender is described as a white male, approximately 6ft tall, of a slim build with mousey brown hair.

He looked to be between 16 and 18-years-old and was wearing dark jogging bottoms, a dark jumper and a grey t-shirt and was seen with two other men and one woman.

Anyone with information is urged to contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting incident 503i of 30 October or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

