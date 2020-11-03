Coronavirus: New walk-through test centre to open in Oakengates

A new walk-through coronavirus testing facility is set to open in Oakengates at The Place car park today.



The walk-through test centre aims to make testing accessible for all ensuring those without a car can get a test in a convenient location.

It is the third walk-through testing centre to be opened in the borough of Telford and Wrekin, with more to be announced in the coming weeks.

Anyone with one of the three key coronavirus symptoms, however mild, can get a free swab test at the site that takes less than a minute.

Tests at the site should be booked or ordered as soon as symptoms begin at nhs.uk/coronavirus or by calling 119.

Andy Burford, Cabinet Member for Health and Social Care, said: “Making testing accessible to all is important, not everyone has a car and we need to be testing everyone in Telford and Wrekin who has symptoms to prevent the spread of the virus.

“The Council has worked hard with Government to open these centres by providing them with a number of suitable sites to choose from.

“Each site was assessed for accessibility and security; also additional signage is being installed by the Council to prepare the site.”

