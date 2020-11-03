8 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, November 3, 2020
Coronavirus: New walk-through test centre to open in Oakengates

By Shropshire Live

A new walk-through coronavirus testing facility is set to open in Oakengates at The Place car park today.

The walk-through test centre aims to make testing accessible for all ensuring those without a car can get a test in a convenient location.

It is the third walk-through testing centre to be opened in the borough of Telford and Wrekin, with more to be announced in the coming weeks.

Anyone with one of the three key coronavirus symptoms, however mild, can get a free swab test at the site that takes less than a minute.

Tests at the site should be booked or ordered as soon as symptoms begin at nhs.uk/coronavirus or by calling 119.

Andy Burford, Cabinet Member for Health and Social Care, said: “Making testing accessible to all is important, not everyone has a car and we need to be testing everyone in Telford and Wrekin who has symptoms to prevent the spread of the virus.

“The Council has worked hard with Government to open these centres by providing them with a number of suitable sites to choose from.

“Each site was assessed for accessibility and security; also additional signage is being installed by the Council to prepare the site.”

Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009.
Telford College offers cash incentives to local employers

Telford College is offering Government-funded cash incentives to Shropshire employers, to give young people a helping hand with their careers.
Have you future proofed your business?

Preparing your business for the future is as important as focussing on the here and now.
News

Man suffers jaw injury following attack in Telford

A man suffered an injury to his jaw which needed hospital treatment after he was attacked in Telford on Friday.
Shropshire Council’s Shirehall headquarters in Shrewsbury. Photo: Shropshire Council

Coronavirus: Shropshire Council vows to support residents and businesses during new lockdown

Shropshire Council has vowed to support residents and businesses after the Government announced a new four-week national Lockdown to help curb the spread of coronavirus.
Read Article
Sport

Sport

Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town v Burton Albion

Tuesday evening could be judgement day for Sam Ricketts as Shrewsbury Town prepare for an early season ‘six pointer’ against Burton Albion.
Read Article

Match Report: Peterborough United 5 – 1 Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town’s dreadful run of league form shows no signs of abating as they are thrashed by promotion hopefuls Peterborough United.
Read Article

Match Preview: Peterborough United v Shrewsbury Town

Sam Ricketts will be hoping that his side can arrest their poor run of form when they travel to London Road.
Read Article
Business

Business

Bridgnorth retailers get ready for late night evenings ahead of lockdown

Bridgnorth retailers launch late night shopping events ahead of lockdown

Retailers in Bridgnorth have organised three last minute late night shopping events in response to the second lockdown announcement.
Read Article
Under One Roof in Beatrice Street, Oswestry

Urban B launches flagship creative collaboration store in Oswestry

Urban B, the Shropshire based family business that specialises in contemporary home décor is opening their flagship store in Beatrice Street, Oswestry.
Read Article
Managing Director James Worthington

Shropshire company prepares for a positive future post first lockdown

A uniform and workwear specialist based in Telford has announced an investment programme which will help them double their sales within the next 5 years.
Read Article
Features

Features

Charity Annual Arts and Crafts Exhibition launches online for Christmas

Oswestry charity Qube has launched its annual Christmas Arts and Crafts exhibition with the option to purchase online during lockdown.
Read Article
High Sheriff Dean Harris calling on everyone in Shropshire to engage with World Homeless Day

High Sheriff to recognise inspiring young people in Shropshire

Inspirational young people from across the county have the chance to win a prestigious award handed out by the High Sheriff.
Read Article
Warmer Winter Appeal

Appeal ‘needed more than ever’ to help Shropshire households survive winter

A local charity that runs an annual campaign to support people who are struggling to stay warm in winter has said that help is needed ‘more than ever’ this year.
Read Article
Entertainment

Entertainment

The Severn Valley Railway. Photo: SVR

Severn Valley Railway to close as second lockdown begins

Following the government announcement on Saturday about new national Covid-19 restrictions, the Severn Valley Railway will close from Thursday, 5 November until 2 December.
Read Article
Brad Fitt on stage in Aladdin at Theatre Severn last Christmas. Photo: Pamela Raith Photography

Shropshire’s favourite Dame returns to Shrewsbury for Christmas

Legendary Panto Dame Brad Fitt will return to Theatre Severn this Christmas with a specially written festive show for pantomime fans.
Read Article

Half Term Halloween fun with Hope House Dark Run

Halloween is going to be different this year with trick or treating off the table, but youngsters and families can still sign up to get dressed up in spooky outfits and take part in the virtual Hope House Dark Run.
Read Article
Taste

Taste

Jennifer Sibbald-Wall in front of some of the Albrighton's bee hives

First honey harvest is a sweet success for a Shropshire hotel

Staff at a Shropshire hotel are buzzing after taking delivery of their first batch of home-grown honey.
Read Article
Bethany Beeson and Chloe Cornall of That Bakers Treat

Students open their own bakery in Cockshutt

Two students from Shrewsbury Colleges Group have defied the odds and opened their own bakery in Ellesmere during the COVID pandemic.
Read Article
Janet Cooke, Owner of Kerry Vale Vineyard

New owners bring in their first vintage at Kerry Vale Vineyard

New owners at Shropshire based Kerry Vale Vineyard are celebrating their first Harvest.
Read Article
