Council receives funding to regenerate former New College site

Telford & Wrekin Council has been awarded nearly two and a half million pounds to support a new mixed use development at the former New College site in Wellington.

The Edwardian school building is not part of the demolition plans

The council applied to the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government’s (MHCLG) “Get Building Fund to accelerate building projects following the coronavirus pandemic lockdown.

In making the award of £2.38million, the MHCLG said: “The project will unlock this site, delivering new residential units and incorporating sustainability in design.”

Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet is being asked to formally approve the acceptance of the funding when it meets on November 5.

A site wide masterplan has been developed which includes a scheme comprising 64 apartments and 10 bungalows within an Extra Care environment.

Proposals also include a further 21 new homes for market rent which are to be brought forward by Nuplace Ltd (the councils wholly owned housing company).

Cabinet is also being asked to approve the sale of land at the former New College site.

Earlier this year, the Council submitted a planning application to demolish the modern college buildings, leaving the Edwardian school building. Demolition work is due later this year.

Subject to planning consent for the development proposals, building work could start next year.

Councillor David Wright, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Housing, said: “Having worked hard to submit the bid against very short timescales we welcome this funding which will help us deliver the next phase of the redevelopment of the former New College site.

“Earlier this year, we applied for permission to demolish the modern college buildings and, as part of that, we applied for government funding to go towards the new buildings on the site which will provide a great opportunity to bring new investment into Wellington.

“We are working on a detailed scheme for the site which we will publish in due course and will be subject to planning permission.”

Councillor Lee Carter added: “This is a very positive development for College Ward and will represent a significant and welcome regeneration project on one of the key entrances to Wellington. Investment of this significance into the Ward is a once in a generation opportunity and we can be excited about the transformation it has potential to bring.”

Supporting Shropshire Live...