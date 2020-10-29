Coronavirus: Telford and Wrekin will be moved into Tier 2 Covid restrictions this Saturday

Covid-19 Tier 2 restrictions will come into place across Telford and Wrekin from 00.01hrs on Saturday to help stop the spread of Coronavirus.



The new restrictions announced by the Government come following the latest data which shows that confirmed cases in the borough have risen to 396 in the last seven days to 25 October, up 43% on the previous week period.



There were around 220 cases per 100,000 residents in the week ending compared to 154 cases per 100,000 in the previous week period. A large number of cases are linked to household to household transmission.



Infection rates in the over 60s have increased by 70% in the last week, while rates are increasing throughout the borough and in all age groups.



The Newport area continues to have the highest infection rate in the borough. This is associated with the high number of cases among students – the infection rate excluding 18-24 year olds is no higher in Newport and surrounding area than it is elsewhere in the borough. There have been a further 45 cases among students in the seven days up to the 25 October.



As at 28 October, there are 35 patients with Covid-19 at the Princess Royal and Royal Shrewsbury hospitals including 7 on ITU/HDU. Sadly there have now been six deaths from Covid at the PRH during October.



Liz Noakes, Telford and Wrekin’s Director of Public Health, said: “Transmission in the home or between households is at the heart of the spread of Covid-19.



“We urge everyone in the borough to follow these new restrictions and not to visit other households.



“Everyone in Telford and Wrekin has a role to play in the fight against coronavirus and we need everyone to take these new restrictions extremely seriously.



“Taking action now will help avoid Telford and Wrekin being placed in the “Very High” alert level, where pubs and other businesses are closed and further restrictions apply on households mixing.”

Councillor Shaun Davies, Leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, added: “Thank you to everyone for the part you played in keeping our borough in the lowest level of coronavirus restrictions.



With the number of cases rising locally and nationally, our move to Tier two means it’s more important than ever that we stick to the rules and all work together to help stop the virus spreading further in the community.



“We must do all we can to protect people’s health and keep the borough’s economy moving.”

What are Tier 2 restrictions?

From 00.01hrs on Saturday 31 October the following applies in Telford and Wrekin:

You must not socialise with anybody outside your household or your care or support bubble in any indoor setting, whether at home or in public.

If you socialise in a group outside it must not be in a group of more than 6, this includes in a garden or park.

Businesses and venues can continue to operate in a Covid-secure manner, other than those that are already closed in law. Schools, universities and places of worship will remain open.

Pubs, restaurants and bars must continue to close at 10pm but takeaways can operate after 10pm through a delivery service, collection or drive through only.

Weddings and funerals can go ahead with restrictions on the number of attendees.

Exercise classes and organised sport can continue to take place outdoors and indoors, as well as soft play areas as long as people do not mix with those from other households indoors and the venue is operating to Covid Secure guidelines.

Locally, Telford & Wrekin Council has advised care homes to close to all but essential visits.

People should still follow social distancing rules, wear a face covering where required, wash hands regularly, work from home if possible and travel only where necessary. People displaying symptoms, however mild, should get a test and they must isolate until they get the result.

