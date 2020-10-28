Shropshire serviceman joins RAF Falcons Parachute Display Team

A Royal Air Force Serviceman from Shropshire has been selected to join the RAF Falcons Parachute Display Team, based at RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire.

Corporal Ross Gill, Survival Equipment Technician, has joined the RAF Falcons. Photo: MOD Crown Copyright

Corporal Ross Gill, a former student of Corbet School, joined the RAF in 2008 as a Survival Equipment Technician, to travel the world and to gain experiences he wouldn’t ordinarily in a civilian career. A keen sportsman, Ross has also represented the RAF U25s in Hockey, winning the Inter-Services which led to being selected to represent the Combined Services.

Throughout his career, Ross has worked within Parachute Engineering Squadron (PES), based at RAF Brize Norton and has supported a variety of UK and overseas airborne exercises. During his time at PES, Ross became experienced on all systems used within the airborne forces community and was selected to join the RAF Falcons based on his knowledge and experience.

Corporal Ross Gill said: “I feel honoured and privileged to have been selected to join the Team, I would like to use this opportunity to inspire the next generation of potential RAF recruits.”

Ross will work alongside the Team’s other Survival Equipment Technician, maintaining the overall safety of all parachuting equipment including depth maintenance, rectification work and scheduled maintenance on the reserve parachute assemblies. He will also assist the Drop Zone Safety Officer, ensuring the Drop Zone is set up correctly for each display. During the winter months Ross and the Team will embark on intense training in the USA prior to the display season starting in 2021.

Supporting Shropshire Live...