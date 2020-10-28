8.4 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, October 28, 2020
Derwen College wins national award for innovation

By Shropshire Live

Derwen College has won a prestigious award for developing brand new technology to support students with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) into work.

Student George (centre) with Neil Bevan, director of app developers Starfish Labs and Derwen College Principal Meryl Green
The residential and day college near Oswestry for young adults with SEND has partnered with app developers Starfish Labs to create a ground-breaking suite of iOS and Android-compatible apps.

The college’s ‘Digital Support Work’ project has won the Innovation Award for Technology from nasen (National Association for Special Educational Needs) in their 2020 Awards.

The ‘Digital Support Work’ project was part funded by Marches Local Enterprise Partnership Midlands Engine. It brought together a unique partnership combining digital expertise with expertise in SEND education.

The apps are designed specifically for use by people with special education needs. They include apps to help students learn to work in the college’s training hotel and Premier Inn hotels, as well as in a café or shop environment. There is also a CV Builder app which allows students to create and send their own CV, including video and photographic evidence of their skills.

Derwen College has harnessed technology with a vitally important outcome in mind: to support students with learning and communication difficulties in developing their training and employment skills. Future employment, and maximum independence, are the ultimate goal of the digital ‘Support Work’ project.

Derwen College Principal Meryl Green said:

“Derwen offers students with a range of complex special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) the teaching, skills and support to achieve employment by equipping them with the digital tools to succeed. The apps offer students greater independence which ultimately leads to increased self-confidence and a more independent way of working and living.

“We are very pleased that our continuing work on this unique project has been recognised with a nasen award.”

Neil Bevan, director of app developers Starfish Labs, said:

“We are delighted to be working on this project with Derwen College as it presents us with design and development challenges in building effective tools to benefit people with learning difficulties and disabilities which are really making a difference to the students’ lives and employment opportunities.

“It’s been a great collaborative effort including research and development to identify student and employer needs, and how the students interact with different learning methods in the apps.

“I’m delighted to be part of a project that has won nasen’s Innovation Award for Technology. We’re looking forward to developing the apps further with Derwen College, to take them into other colleges and employers, both in the UK and in exporting British educational tech expertise in overseas markets.”

Professor Adam Boddison, Chief Executive of nasen, said:

“We are delighted that Derwen College has been awarded nasen’s Innovation Award for Technology and want to recognise their incredible and innovative achievements.  We want to share our thanks to Derwen College and Starfish Labs. We are proud to spotlight their work and best practice to benefit the education and SEND sectors.”

Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009.
Full Fibre shares video depicting journey of bringing their fibre network to Shrewsbury

Broadband company Full Fibre has teamed up with a local production company to create a video showing their journey of building a real fibre optic network in Shrewsbury.
Have you future proofed your business?

Preparing your business for the future is as important as focussing on the here and now.
News

News

Telford & Wrekin Council in £11.7m budget gap following coronavirus

Telford & Wrekin Council’s budget faces a £11.7 million gap due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
Corporal Ross Gill, Survival Equipment Technician, has joined the RAF Falcons. Photo: MOD Crown Copyright

Shropshire serviceman joins RAF Falcons Parachute Display Team

A Royal Air Force Serviceman from Shropshire has been selected to join the RAF Falcons Parachute Display Team, based at RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire.
Sport

Sport

Former Shrewsbury Town favourite hails the return of Marc Pugh

Former Shrewsbury Town striker Dave Hibbert has hailed the signing of his ex-teammate Marc Pugh – describing his return as a ‘real coup.’
Millie Forster and Harry Lloyd-Brown with Simon Taylor

Two Ellesmere College students trial for England Hockey

Two Year 12 students at Ellesmere College have been selected to trial for England Hockey.
Match Report: Fleetwood Town 1 – 0 Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town slip to their third defeat in a week as Ched Evans’ solitary goal gives Fleetwood all three points.
Business

Business

Marches LEP director Gill Hamer

New chair sought for Marches Growth Hub

The search is on for a new person to lead the region’s one-stop business advice service.
Laura Weir and Stephanie Merrill

Lanyon Bowdler expands award-winning team

Lanyon Bowdler has expanded its award-winning clinical negligence team with two new appointments - a former London-based solicitor and an experienced critical care nurse.
Walcot Hall

Shropshire wedding venue partners with award-winning caterers

Shropshire wedding venue and holiday destination Walcot Hall have appointed Caviar & Chips as their residency caterers for their weddings and events from 2021.
Features

Features

Pictured with some of the first sheep, husband and wife Adrienne and Dave Taylor. Adrienne runs the Dabberhashery in Wellington Market and Dave owns Saturday Cycles in the town.

Wellington residents flocking to sheep project

Residents of Wellington are flocking to support a new project which is encouraging them to get creative and visit their local High Street.
Kirsty Smallman, director at J&PR, and Chris Pettman, chairman of FOTTP

Voluntary group for award winning Telford Town Park gardens wins support from new sponsor

A voluntary group working to promote, conserve and protect the award winning Telford Town Park has scooped the support of a new sponsor.
Nature inspired knitted creations are on display for Woollen Woods at Attingham Park. Photo: National Trust/Jayne Gough

Tree-mendous visits to be made at Attingham this autumn

Visitors to Attingham Park, the National Trust property on the outskirts of Shrewsbury are being encouraged to enjoy a Tree-mendous visit and enjoy the great outdoors this autumn.
Entertainment

Entertainment

Brad Fitt on stage in Aladdin at Theatre Severn last Christmas. Photo: Pamela Raith Photography

Shropshire’s favourite Dame returns to Shrewsbury for Christmas

Legendary Panto Dame Brad Fitt will return to Theatre Severn this Christmas with a specially written festive show for pantomime fans.
Half Term Halloween fun with Hope House Dark Run

Halloween is going to be different this year with trick or treating off the table, but youngsters and families can still sign up to get dressed up in spooky outfits and take part in the virtual Hope House Dark Run.
RAF Cosford Wellington restore

Open week will let visitors see aircraft conservation work at Cosford

Visitors to the Royal Air Force Museum Cosford will have the opportunity to look behind the scenes as the doors open to the Conservation Centre this November.
Taste

Taste

Bethany Beeson and Chloe Cornall of That Bakers Treat

Students open their own bakery in Cockshutt

Two students from Shrewsbury Colleges Group have defied the odds and opened their own bakery in Ellesmere during the COVID pandemic.
Janet Cooke, Owner of Kerry Vale Vineyard

New owners bring in their first vintage at Kerry Vale Vineyard

New owners at Shropshire based Kerry Vale Vineyard are celebrating their first Harvest.
Councillors and Chop and Wok staff at the launch of Wellington's newest restaurant. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

New restaurant and takeaway opens in Wellington

A new restaurant and takeaway business has opened in Wellington offering dishes from all over Asia.
Latest Articles

Editor's Picks

