Thursday, October 29, 2020
Coronavirus: Further restrictions ‘a step closer’ as cases continue to rise in Shropshire

By Shropshire Live

Tougher coronavirus restrictions are now a step closer to being implemented in Shropshire following a huge surge in the number of positive cases.

Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for adult social care, public health and climate change has urged residents to stick to safety guidelines in the wake of the county’s soaring case rate.

Dean Carroll’s plea comes after 332 new cases were reported for Shropshire during the 7-day period from 16 October – 22 October 2020.

The number of cases in Shropshire has surged again this week, at one point reaching a rate of 128.74 per 100,000 over 7 days.

The county is currently in Tier One (Medium risk), under which the Rule of Six and enforced closure of hospitality venues at 10pm must be followed.

A move to Tier Two (High risk) would mean people in Shropshire would be prohibited from socialising with anybody not in their household or support bubble in any indoor setting.

Dean Carroll said: “The increases we are seeing are quite alarming – it’s now of a case of ‘when’ rather than ‘if’ further restrictions will be implemented by the Government.

“This is now about looking out for and protecting our older and more vulnerable members of the community, especially as we move into the winter.

“We know that older people are especially are at risk of becoming seriously ill and sadly dying from coronavirus– so we all must Step Up and stop it spreading.

“Younger people could bring the virus into their family and pass it on to someone older and more at risk.

“Christmas is just around the corner, and I’m sure all of you, like me, want to be able to spend it with our loved ones. We all need to pull together to make this a reality.

“We are asking people to consider limiting the number of people you come into contact with – the fewer people you see, the less chance you have of catching and spreading the virus.

“It’s also worth noting that the risks of catching the virus are much higher indoors. Where possible I recommend meeting up with friends and family outdoors, where the risk is lower. It’s also important to try and keep at least 2m apart when meeting with people outside of your social bubble.

“I can’t say it enough: keep washing your hands, wear face coverings when required, limit the number of households you are in contact with and don’t get together in groups of more than six. Social distancing is one of the best ways to limit the spread of the virus.

“It has been a really tough year for all of us, and I know people are starting to feel ‘Covid fatigue’. But If we all do our bit, we still have the chance to get the situation in under control and save lives.”

Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009.
