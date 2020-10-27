Shropshire Council to ensure no child goes hungry this Christmas

Shropshire Council has announced a major scheme to provide meals for all in need this Christmas, saying no child will go hungry.

Shirehall Shrewsbury – Photo: Shropshire Council

Around 5,000 children who receive free school meals in the county will receive either vouchers or food parcels over the holiday period.

The council says it has been working hard to ensure the most vulnerable children have received food parcels to cover this half term break, while food banks have been fully stocked to ensure nobody will go without.

But with the coronavirus pandemic continuing, the council has moved to ensure a robust scheme is in place ready for the holiday period over Christmas and New Year.

Ed Potter, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for children’s services, said:

“I am pleased to confirm that as a Cabinet we have taken the decision to ensure that all children in Shropshire who are in receipt of free school meals will receive the help they need throughout the entire Christmas holiday period.

“We have been reacting to a fast-moving situation this week to ensure that everybody in the county who needs help during this October half-term will also be able to get the assistance they need.

“Our staff are working hard to ensure the most vulnerable children in the county will receive food parcels. Delivery of these parcels begins today.

“We have also been working closely with food banks in the county to ensure they are fully stocked and anybody who needs help this week will be able to get it.

“This is a challenging time and we have come together as a council to put a robust plan in place that will ensure nobody needs to go hungry.

“The scheme over Christmas will take the form of either vouchers or parcels – we are still in discussions at the moment, as the rurality of the county provides an extra challenge.

“More details will be announced around our Christmas scheme in the coming days.”

