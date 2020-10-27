8.2 C
Shropshire Council to ensure no child goes hungry this Christmas

By Shropshire Live

Shropshire Council has announced a major scheme to provide meals for all in need this Christmas, saying no child will go hungry.

Shirehall Shrewsbury - Image Shropshire Council
Shirehall Shrewsbury – Photo: Shropshire Council

Around 5,000 children who receive free school meals in the county will receive either vouchers or food parcels over the holiday period.

The council says it has been working hard to ensure the most vulnerable children have received food parcels to cover this half term break, while food banks have been fully stocked to ensure nobody will go without.

But with the coronavirus pandemic continuing, the council has moved to ensure a robust scheme is in place ready for the holiday period over Christmas and New Year.

Ed Potter, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for children’s services, said:

“I am pleased to confirm that as a Cabinet we have taken the decision to ensure that all children in Shropshire who are in receipt of free school meals will receive the help they need throughout the entire Christmas holiday period.

“We have been reacting to a fast-moving situation this week to ensure that everybody in the county who needs help during this October half-term will also be able to get the assistance they need.

“Our staff are working hard to ensure the most vulnerable children in the county will receive food parcels. Delivery of these parcels begins today.

“We have also been working closely with food banks in the county to ensure they are fully stocked and anybody who needs help this week will be able to get it.

“This is a challenging time and we have come together as a council to put a robust plan in place that will ensure nobody needs to go hungry.

“The scheme over Christmas will take the form of either vouchers or parcels – we are still in discussions at the moment, as the rurality of the county provides an extra challenge.

“More details will be announced around our Christmas scheme in the coming days.”

Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009.
Advertisement Feature

Full Fibre shares video depicting journey of bringing their fibre network to Shrewsbury

Broadband company Full Fibre has teamed up with a local production company to create a video showing their journey of building a real fibre optic network in Shrewsbury.
Have you future proofed your business?

Preparing your business for the future is as important as focussing on the here and now.
John Patrick

Shrewsbury man sentenced to seven years in prison for rape

A man from Shrewsbury has been sentenced to more than seven years in prison after pleading guilty to raping a 13-year-old girl.
Shropshire Council to ensure no child goes hungry this Christmas

Shropshire Council has announced a major scheme to provide meals for all in need this Christmas, saying no child will go hungry.
Firefighters release man trapped in farm machinery at Stoke Heath

A man was released by firefighters after becoming trapped in farm machinery in north Shropshire this afternoon.
Shrewsbury Town boss ‘must take responsibility’ for poor start

Shrewsbury Town boss Sam Ricketts must take responsibility for his sides poor start to the season according to the founder of the popular Blue and Amber Fanzine.
Shrewsbury Town seal return of midfielder Marc Pugh

Shrewsbury Town has sealed the surprise return of midfielder Marc Pugh – 11 years after he left the club.
Match Preview: Fleetwood Town V Shrewsbury Town

As the pressure continues to pile on Sam Ricketts, Shrewsbury Town prepare for a difficult double header starting with Fleetwood on Tuesday night.
Laura Butler, Owner of welLBe

Wellness coaching provider bolsters online offering

With social distancing set to remain and remote working becoming more prevalent, professional health and wellness coaching provider, welLBe, has strengthened its digital offering.
Kimberley and Emily from The Little Christmas Shop with Councillor Carolyn Healy, ward member for Ironbridge Gorge. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

New festive business opens in Ironbridge

A new festive business has opened in Ironbridge with the help of a Revive and Thrive Grant from Telford & Wrekin Council.
Chartered financial planner achieves top qualification for work with clients in vulnerable circumstances

A chartered financial planner from Bridgnorth has become one of only a handful in the UK to achieve a top qualification for his work with people who find themselves in vulnerable circumstances.
Pictured with some of the first sheep, husband and wife Adrienne and Dave Taylor. Adrienne runs the Dabberhashery in Wellington Market and Dave owns Saturday Cycles in the town.

Wellington residents flocking to sheep project

Residents of Wellington are flocking to support a new project which is encouraging them to get creative and visit their local High Street.
Kirsty Smallman, director at J&PR, and Chris Pettman, chairman of FOTTP

Voluntary group for award winning Telford Town Park gardens wins support from new sponsor

A voluntary group working to promote, conserve and protect the award winning Telford Town Park has scooped the support of a new sponsor.
Nature inspired knitted creations are on display for Woollen Woods at Attingham Park. Photo: National Trust/Jayne Gough

Tree-mendous visits to be made at Attingham this autumn

Visitors to Attingham Park, the National Trust property on the outskirts of Shrewsbury are being encouraged to enjoy a Tree-mendous visit and enjoy the great outdoors this autumn.
Half Term Halloween fun with Hope House Dark Run

Halloween is going to be different this year with trick or treating off the table, but youngsters and families can still sign up to get dressed up in spooky outfits and take part in the virtual Hope House Dark Run.
RAF Cosford Wellington restore

Open week will let visitors see aircraft conservation work at Cosford

Visitors to the Royal Air Force Museum Cosford will have the opportunity to look behind the scenes as the doors open to the Conservation Centre this November.
Halloween online Ghost walk Ludlow

Online ghost walk through the streets of Ludlow

This Halloween explore the streets of Ludlow with an online ghost walk featuring Shropshire tales and tunes.
Bethany Beeson and Chloe Cornall of That Bakers Treat

Students open their own bakery in Cockshutt

Two students from Shrewsbury Colleges Group have defied the odds and opened their own bakery in Ellesmere during the COVID pandemic.
Janet Cooke, Owner of Kerry Vale Vineyard

New owners bring in their first vintage at Kerry Vale Vineyard

New owners at Shropshire based Kerry Vale Vineyard are celebrating their first Harvest.
Councillors and Chop and Wok staff at the launch of Wellington's newest restaurant. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

New restaurant and takeaway opens in Wellington

A new restaurant and takeaway business has opened in Wellington offering dishes from all over Asia.
Latest Articles

Editor's Picks

