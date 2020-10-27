Shrewsbury man sentenced to seven years in prison for rape

A man from Shrewsbury has been sentenced to more than seven years in prison after pleading guilty to raping a 13-year-old girl.

John Patrick

John Patrick, aged 39, of no fixed address, was sentenced today at Shrewsbury Crown Court, to seven years and three months in prison.

Patrick pleaded guilty on Friday 16 October at Shrewsbury Crown Court, to the rape which happened in Frankwell in Shrewsbury on 13 April 2020.

He was also sentenced to two offences of possession of Class B drugs and was given a 20 year Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Detective Sergeant Laura Breeze said: “This was an atrocious offence and the investigating officers and detectives have worked tirelessly to bring Patrick to justice in order to keep the community safe.”

“My hope is also that this conviction will provide reassurance to other victims of sexual offences, giving them the confidence to report their ordeal in the knowledge that they will be listened to and supported. Police will always investigate and do everything in their power to bring offenders to justice.

“If anyone has been affected by this case then I urge them to come forward and make a report to police.”

Supporting Shropshire Live...