Highway improvements start on Donnington Wood Way in Telford

By Shropshire Live

A number of highway improvement works are today beginning to support the delivery of a unique mixed tenure housing scheme on the site off Donnington Wood Way in Telford.

A full planning application for the proposed new development is due to be submitted by the partnership later this year.

The highway works, which are due to start today, are to be substantially complete by the end of March 2021 to meet LEP funding timescales and will include upgrades to footpaths and cycleways in the locality to improve accessibility.

Telford & Wrekin Council and their wholly owned housing company Nuplace Ltd, are working with Lovell Partnerships Ltd and established Housing Association, Wrekin Housing Group (WHG), to deliver the unique mixed tenure housing scheme on the site off Donnington Wood Way. The proposals seek to meet housing need whilst enhancing and protecting our environment.

The Council has secured £3.3m of funding from the Marches Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) to deliver the enabling works to support the delivery of this scheme including the installation of two new highway accesses off Donnington Wood Way to serve the development.

The LEP funding was secured as a part of the £7m Stronger Communities package which was awarded earlier this year to enable a series of sites across the borough and drive the delivery of new homes and jobs.

The works include:

– A new signalised junction to the southern part of the Donnington Wood Way site including a controlled at grade pedestrian crossing (Primary Access).

– A new signalised junction to the northern part of the Donnington Wood Way site including a controlled at grade pedestrian crossing (Secondary Access).

– A new signalised pedestrian crossing point to the south of the site, to more effectively link the development to ASDA and Donnington.

– Improvements to the existing underpass off Dalebrook Drive.

– A reduction in the speed limit on Donnington Wood Way from 50mph to 40mph

Two way traffic flow will be maintained along Donnington Wood Way for the majority of the programme although temporary signals will need to be introduced for approximately 3 weeks in January 2021 at the point of the Primary Access and again in March 2021 to allow for resurfacing.

In addition full night time closures are anticipated in March 2021 for approximately 8 nights. Further details of the exact timing of these lane closures will be provided in advance of these work elements commencing.

Councillor David Wright, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for Housing, said: “The work, which is planned to start at the end of the month, is set to benefit existing residents including upgrades to footpaths and cycleways in the locality to improve accessibility.

“Whilst we understand the highways works bring short term inconvenience for residents, the new proposed development promises to be another excellent scheme for the borough which will deliver against many of the council’s strategic objectives relating to housing and the green agenda.”

The works will be completed by the Council’s new partner and highways contractor Balfour Beatty.

Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
Full Fibre shares video depicting journey of bringing their fibre network to Shrewsbury

Broadband company Full Fibre has teamed up with a local production company to create a video showing their journey of building a real fibre optic network in Shrewsbury.
Read Article

Have you future proofed your business?

Preparing your business for the future is as important as focussing on the here and now.
Read Article
