Five injured after car ends up on its roof in Bridgnorth

Five people have been hurt, two seriously, after a car rolled over and ended up on its roof leaving four people trapped in Bridgnorth.

The incident happened near St Nicholas Church on Oldbury Road in Bridgnorth at just after 11pm on Saturday night.

One of the casualties a woman in the rear seat of the car was trapped for around half an hour. Three others were also released by firefighters.



Firefighters worked with ambulance staff to extricate the woman. After being assessed at the scene, she was taken on blue lights to the major trauma centre at Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham with the MERIT trauma doctor travelling with the ambulance crew.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “On arrival, ambulance crews found a car on its roof with damage to all four sides.

“The driver of the car, a man was taken to the same hospital with the other doctor travelling with that ambulance crew.

“A second rear seat passenger was assessed at the scene. He was taken on blue lights to New Cross Hospital in Wolverhampton. The third person in the rear of the car had been able to get out of the vehicle himself but was taken to the same hospital.

“A teenager in the front passenger seat was assessed and treated at the scene before being taken to Russell Hall Hospital for further treatment.”

Five ambulances, three paramedic officers the MERIT Trauma Doctor and critical care paramedic and a further BASICS doctor were sent to the scene.

Three fire appliances including the Rescue Tender were mobilised from Bridgnorth, Tweedale and Wellington. An Operations officer was also in attendance.

West Mercia Police were also at the scene.

