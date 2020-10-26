Firefighters release man trapped in farm machinery at Stoke Heath

A man was released by firefighters after becoming trapped in farm machinery in north Shropshire this afternoon.

West Midlands Ambulance Service, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford attended the incident off Chapel Lane in Stoke Heath at around 4.15pm.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service reports the man was released after becoming trapped in a potato harvester.

Crews used airbags and small tools to release the man who was left in the care of the ambulance service.

Three fire appliances including the Rescue Tender were mobilised from Hodnet and Wellington with an operations officer.

Supporting Shropshire Live...