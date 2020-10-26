7.7 C
Shropshire
Monday, October 26, 2020
News

Firefighters release man trapped in farm machinery at Stoke Heath

By Chris Pritchard

A man was released by firefighters after becoming trapped in farm machinery in north Shropshire this afternoon.

West Midlands Ambulance Service, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford attended the incident off Chapel Lane in Stoke Heath at around 4.15pm.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service reports the man was released after becoming trapped in a potato harvester.

Crews used airbags and small tools to release the man who was left in the care of the ambulance service.

Three fire appliances including the Rescue Tender were mobilised from Hodnet and Wellington with an operations officer.

Chris Pritchard
Chris Pritchard is Editor of Shropshire Live and lives in Shrewsbury. You can contact Chris by emailing chris.pritchard@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.
Full Fibre shares video depicting journey of bringing their fibre network to Shrewsbury

Broadband company Full Fibre has teamed up with a local production company to create a video showing their journey of building a real fibre optic network in Shrewsbury.
Have you future proofed your business?

Preparing your business for the future is as important as focussing on the here and now.
Five injured after car ends up on its roof in Bridgnorth

Five people have been hurt, two seriously, after a car rolled over and ended up on its roof leaving four people trapped in Bridgnorth.
Highway improvements start on Donnington Wood Way in Telford

A number of highway improvement works are today beginning to support the delivery of a unique mixed tenure housing scheme on the site off Donnington Wood Way in Telford.
Shrewsbury Town seal return of midfielder Marc Pugh

Shrewsbury Town has sealed the surprise return of midfielder Marc Pugh – 11 years after he left the club.
Match Preview: Fleetwood Town V Shrewsbury Town

As the pressure continues to pile on Sam Ricketts, Shrewsbury Town prepare for a difficult double header starting with Fleetwood on Tuesday night.
Match Report: Shrewsbury Town 1 – 2 Rochdale

Another disappointing afternoon for Shrewsbury Town at the Montgomery Waters meadow as Rochdale take all three points.
Laura Butler, Owner of welLBe

Wellness coaching provider bolsters online offering

With social distancing set to remain and remote working becoming more prevalent, professional health and wellness coaching provider, welLBe, has strengthened its digital offering.
Kimberley and Emily from The Little Christmas Shop with Councillor Carolyn Healy, ward member for Ironbridge Gorge. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

New festive business opens in Ironbridge

A new festive business has opened in Ironbridge with the help of a Revive and Thrive Grant from Telford & Wrekin Council.
Chartered financial planner achieves top qualification for work with clients in vulnerable circumstances

A chartered financial planner from Bridgnorth has become one of only a handful in the UK to achieve a top qualification for his work with people who find themselves in vulnerable circumstances.
Pictured with some of the first sheep, husband and wife Adrienne and Dave Taylor. Adrienne runs the Dabberhashery in Wellington Market and Dave owns Saturday Cycles in the town.

Wellington residents flocking to sheep project

Residents of Wellington are flocking to support a new project which is encouraging them to get creative and visit their local High Street.
Kirsty Smallman, director at J&PR, and Chris Pettman, chairman of FOTTP

Voluntary group for award winning Telford Town Park gardens wins support from new sponsor

A voluntary group working to promote, conserve and protect the award winning Telford Town Park has scooped the support of a new sponsor.
Nature inspired knitted creations are on display for Woollen Woods at Attingham Park. Photo: National Trust/Jayne Gough

Tree-mendous visits to be made at Attingham this autumn

Visitors to Attingham Park, the National Trust property on the outskirts of Shrewsbury are being encouraged to enjoy a Tree-mendous visit and enjoy the great outdoors this autumn.
Half Term Halloween fun with Hope House Dark Run

Halloween is going to be different this year with trick or treating off the table, but youngsters and families can still sign up to get dressed up in spooky outfits and take part in the virtual Hope House Dark Run.
RAF Cosford Wellington restore

Open week will let visitors see aircraft conservation work at Cosford

Visitors to the Royal Air Force Museum Cosford will have the opportunity to look behind the scenes as the doors open to the Conservation Centre this November.
Halloween online Ghost walk Ludlow

Online ghost walk through the streets of Ludlow

This Halloween explore the streets of Ludlow with an online ghost walk featuring Shropshire tales and tunes.
Bethany Beeson and Chloe Cornall of That Bakers Treat

Students open their own bakery in Ellesmere

Two students from Shrewsbury Colleges Group have defied the odds and opened their own bakery in Ellesmere during the COVID pandemic.
Janet Cooke, Owner of Kerry Vale Vineyard

New owners bring in their first vintage at Kerry Vale Vineyard

New owners at Shropshire based Kerry Vale Vineyard are celebrating their first Harvest.
Councillors and Chop and Wok staff at the launch of Wellington's newest restaurant. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

New restaurant and takeaway opens in Wellington

A new restaurant and takeaway business has opened in Wellington offering dishes from all over Asia.
