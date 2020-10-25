Four left trapped after car rolls over in Bridgnorth

Emergency services were called to a collision involving a car which had rolled over leaving four people trapped in Bridgnorth last night.

Four casualties were released from the vehicle by fire service personnel, a fifth person had managed to get out of the vehicle prior to the arrival of the fire service.

The collision happened on Oldbury Road in Bridgnorth at around 11.08pm.

Three fire appliances including the Rescue Tender were mobilised from Bridgnorth, Tweedale and Wellington. An Operations officer was also in attendance.

West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police were also at the scene.

