10.5 C
Shropshire
Saturday, October 24, 2020
Home News

Visiting suspended at RSH and PRH to help prevent the spread of COVID-19

By Shropshire Live

Visiting has been suspended to all wards at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and Princess Royal Hospital in Telford to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, which runs the two acute hospitals said the decision to suspend visiting had not been made lightly and aims to reduce the number of people coming into the hospitals, to protect patients.

The changes are now in effect and will remain in place until further notice.

There were some wards that had introduced a new visiting policy which allowed one visitor per patient – but they will now fall under the new restrictions.

Hayley Flavell, the Trust’s Director of Nursing, said: “This has been a difficult decision for us to make but the health and safety, and wellbeing, of our patients, staff and visitors is our utmost priority.

“We understand that this is a worrying time for patients, their family and friends, and we are sorry for any distress that this may cause. In line with our usual practice, ward staff will contact next of kin if a patient in our care becomes seriously ill or if there are changes to their treatment.

“We have also put measures in place to help those in hospital communicate with their loved ones, including the use of iPads on a number of wards for video calls for those who do not have a phone or tablet.

“The restrictions also apply to patients coming into our hospitals for a routine appointment or presenting in our A&Es. I would like to thank the public for their understanding and our teams for their ongoing hard work at this time.”

Exceptions to restrictions

Children’s Ward: One parent/carer will be allowed to be with the child. Two named visitors are permitted and these visitors can alternate. The same applies for patients under the age of 18, who are not on a paediatric ward.

Maternity: One birthing partner will be allowed on the antenatal ward during early labour between 8am and 8pm. Once transferred to the delivery suite, one birthing partner can stay until mum and baby are transferred to the postnatal ward.

Essential visitors only for maternity outpatient appointments e.g. supportive individuals for women with specific communication or care needs, and single adults attending where a woman requires familiar support for consultations which may cause her distress.

One adult can accompany women to the 12 week dating scan and the 20 week anomaly scans.

Neonatal unit: Parents/two named carers per baby only to visit. Parents/nominated carers are able to alternate visiting throughout the 24hr period, with one hour joint visiting permitted.

End of life care patients: Will be permitted to receive visitors but this will be restricted to next of kin and an additional two visitors

Specific needs: You will be able to accompany someone into hospital if you are supporting them, and the patient has a mental health issue such as dementia; a learning disability or autism, where not being present would cause the patient to be distressed.

A carer for a vulnerable patient, or interpreter supporting them at an outpatient appointment where they may become distressed. Where possible, the person supporting the patient should be from the same household or social bubble as the patient.

You should not visit if you are experiencing symptoms, or if you have been in contact with someone who is suspected or confirmed as having COVID-19 in the last 14 days. If your visit relates to a patient receiving end of life care, please contact a member of the ward staff.

Visitors to RSH and PRH are required to wear a surgical face mask provided by the Trust on arrival, and must follow all guidance on hand hygiene and social distancing whilst in the hospitals.

The Trust is introducing ‘Virtual Visiting’ on a number of wards, which means that patients who do not have a phone or tablet of their own can use one of the hospital’s devices to video call their family and friends. Details are available on the website here: https://www.sath.nhs.uk/patients-visitors/visiting-a-patient/

Family and friends are also able to send a message to a patient in hospital through the Trust’s ‘Send Your Loved One a Message Scheme’ here: https://www.sath.nhs.uk/covid19/contactapatient/

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
Advertise with us for £50 per week

Advertisement Feature

Full Fibre shares video depicting journey of bringing their fibre network to Shrewsbury

Broadband company Full Fibre has teamed up with a local production company to create a video showing their journey of building a real fibre optic network in Shrewsbury.
Read Article

Have you future proofed your business?

Preparing your business for the future is as important as focussing on the here and now.
Read Article
- Advertising -
Advertise with Shropshire Live for £50 per week

News

News

Visiting suspended at RSH and PRH to help prevent the spread of COVID-19

Visiting has been suspended to all wards at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and Princess Royal Hospital in Telford to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Read Article
lists Hill Victorian Town attracts visitors from around the world to the birthplace of the Industrial Revolution

Ironbridge Gorge gets £1.86 from Culture Recovery Fund

The Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust has been awarded £1.86 million from the Government's Culture Recovery Fund to help its long-term recovery from the coronavirus lockdown.
Read Article
Tamba Momodu

Telford shooting: Further arrest and car recovered

Police investigating a fatal shooting in Telford have made a further arrest and recovered a vehicle as part of their ongoing murder investigation.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Shrewsbury sign former Premier League left-back Charlie Daniels

Shrewsbury Town has completed the sensational swoop of former Premier League left-back Charlie Daniels.
Read Article

Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town v Rochdale

As Shrewsbury Town’s injury list deepens, Sam Ricketts will look to his available players to provide a reaction following the Bristol Rovers defeat.
Read Article
shrewsbury-town-badge-generic

Shrewsbury Town boss confirms that duo are out of favour

Shrewsbury Town boss Sam Ricketts has told BBC Radio Shropshire that Sean Goss and Donald Love are not in his plans.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Alex Smith of Andrew Dixon, Graham Lee, Mel Hickman and Terry Pugh of Ewab, Liz Lowe of Morris Property

Business goes from strength to strength with move to Access442

EWAB Engineering, a global organisation with 50 years of successful Flow Technology projects for the assembly and manufacturing industry is relocating to a new unit at Access442 at Hadley Park in Telford.
Read Article

Hairdressing student wins Apprentice of the Year in virtual finals

A student from Shrewsbury Colleges Group has won Apprentice of the Year in her category at a national hairdressing competition.
Read Article
Shropshire Business Live TV

First broadcast of Shropshire Business Live TV airs

Shropshire's brand new business tv channel went live today with its first show.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Pictured with some of the first sheep, husband and wife Adrienne and Dave Taylor. Adrienne runs the Dabberhashery in Wellington Market and Dave owns Saturday Cycles in the town.

Wellington residents flocking to sheep project

Residents of Wellington are flocking to support a new project which is encouraging them to get creative and visit their local High Street.
Read Article
Kirsty Smallman, director at J&PR, and Chris Pettman, chairman of FOTTP

Voluntary group for award winning Telford Town Park gardens wins support from new sponsor

A voluntary group working to promote, conserve and protect the award winning Telford Town Park has scooped the support of a new sponsor.
Read Article
Nature inspired knitted creations are on display for Woollen Woods at Attingham Park. Photo: National Trust/Jayne Gough

Tree-mendous visits to be made at Attingham this autumn

Visitors to Attingham Park, the National Trust property on the outskirts of Shrewsbury are being encouraged to enjoy a Tree-mendous visit and enjoy the great outdoors this autumn.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Half Term Halloween fun with Hope House Dark Run

Halloween is going to be different this year with trick or treating off the table, but youngsters and families can still sign up to get dressed up in spooky outfits and take part in the virtual Hope House Dark Run.
Read Article
RAF Cosford Wellington restore

Open week will let visitors see aircraft conservation work at Cosford

Visitors to the Royal Air Force Museum Cosford will have the opportunity to look behind the scenes as the doors open to the Conservation Centre this November.
Read Article
Halloween online Ghost walk Ludlow

Online ghost walk through the streets of Ludlow

This Halloween explore the streets of Ludlow with an online ghost walk featuring Shropshire tales and tunes.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Councillors and Chop and Wok staff at the launch of Wellington's newest restaurant. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

New restaurant and takeaway opens in Wellington

A new restaurant and takeaway business has opened in Wellington offering dishes from all over Asia.
Read Article
Poppy Evans tries out her baking skills ahead of the community bake off

Hunt on for Shropshire’s very own star baker

The hunt is on for Shropshire's very own home star baker as Hope House children’s hospice launches its Eat Cake Week.
Read Article
Al Sorriso, which is run by husband and wife team Luciana Palmieri and Mark Smith, has emerged from Covid-19 with exciting plans to become a destination dining venue

Albrighton restaurant celebrates first birthday after completing a £30,000 investment

A family-run restaurant in Albrighton is celebrating its first birthday in style after completing a £30,000 investment drive that has created an outside courtyard area, a brand refresh and the launch of an exciting new menu.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Advertisement Feature

Weather

Shropshire
overcast clouds
10.5 ° C
11.1 °
9.4 °
81 %
9.8kmh
100 %
Sat
13 °
Sun
11 °
Mon
11 °
Tue
10 °
Wed
10 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP