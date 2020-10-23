Telford shooting: Further arrest and car recovered

Police investigating a fatal shooting in Telford have made a further arrest and recovered a vehicle as part of their ongoing murder investigation.

Tamba Momodu

On Tuesday, 13 October, Tamba Momodu, who was 20 and from Donnington, was shot in the car park on the Bridges Business Park in Horsehay and died as a result of his injuries.

Yesterday, a 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and is in police custody.

Officers also recovered a black Audi A5 registration SE14 VBO.

Nine people have now been arrested in total.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Mark Bellamy, said: “We’re grateful for the support and information we have received from members of the public so far and would encourage people to continue to come forward.

“If you do not want to report information to police, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously. The information you pass on could really prove to be crucial, no matter how insignificant it seems, it all helps us to build a picture and could help bring justice for Tamba’s family.”

Appeal for dash cam footage

Police have previously appealed for information, including dash cam footage, about three vehicles of interest. They are now also appealing for information about the Audi.

The vehicles police are interested in are a grey Skoda Karoq YB69, white Toyota IQ AO59 UOX, grey T-Cross GK20 FXR and a black Audi A5 SE14 VBO.

Footage can be forwarded to police by the Major Incident Public Portal: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/22HQ20D91-PO1

To report information to Crimestoppers call 0800 555 111 or online. Information can also be reported anonymously to Fearless www.fearless.org.

