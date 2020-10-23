Six-year-old litter picker collects bin bag of rubbish in 20 minutes, despite poster campaign

Litter bugs don’t seem to be getting the message following an increase in litter in a Telford village, despite a widespread poster campaign by Telford and Wrekin Council.

It’s simple – you put rubbish in the bin – so says six-year-old Pippa Plim

Pippa, a pupil at Barrow 1618 Church of England Free School, near Broseley, helped to pick up litter while visiting her grandparents in New Works, near Lawley, where the council’s eye-catching signs have been posted.

A 20 minute litter pick around the popular “Trundle” route which takes in New Works Lane, Blacksmiths Lane and Dawley Road, resulted in a black bin bag full of sweet wrappers, drinks cans and bottles, takeaway trays and even a large cardboard pizza holder – all chucked in the country lanes, grass verges and pathways.

New Works resident Elaine Adams, who organised the litter pick, said: “We’ve been picking up litter around our country lanes for more than 30 years and in the last year I’ve noticed it has vastly increased due to more visitors.

“One male cyclist deliberately drops his water bottle every time he rides through, walkers chuck their crisp packets and drinks cans every day without a thought despite there being waste bins and now the anti litter signs.”

She urged people to follow Pippa’s perfect example and put their rubbish in the bin.

Pippa’s dad Tom, head teacher at Highley Community Primary School, said: “At school we try to raise awareness about the impact our behaviour has on the environment so it is disappointing when children see that people are deliberately littering our beautiful countryside. It’s not a good example to set them.”

