New Nesscliff kitchen and dining facility improves experience for Armed Forces

A new £4 million pound kitchen and dining facility has been opened for the Armed Forces at Nesscliff Training Camp.

DIO, Landmarc and Pave Aways staff at the official opening of the new facility. Photo: Crown Copyright MOD 2020

The facility – which can feed 600 personnel each mealtime and up to 200 personnel in the field – includes additional storage and welfare space. Improvements have also been made to the existing disabled facilities on the site.

The new facility was created by the Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO), working with industry partner Landmarc Support Services (Landmarc).

Not only will the new facility improve the experience of Service personnel using the site, but the use of local contractor Pave Aways provided a boost to the local economy, with the construction phase sustaining jobs for around 300 people locally.

DIO Training Safety Officer, Major (Ret’d) Richard Slaney, commented: “DIO supports our Armed Forces by providing what they need to live, work and train. Nesscliff is an essential site for military training in the West Midlands and surrounding counties, dealing with all priority military units’ pre-operational training. With the changes in regular army basing and the increase in UK-based troops, this new kitchen and dining facility will allow Nesscliff to support the inevitable increase in use, whilst providing the high-quality service that troops expect and deserve.”

John Shippen, Landmarc’s Project Manager, added: “As DIO’s industry partner for the delivery of services across the national Defence training estate, we’re proud to have been part of a project that is helping to provide the best training experience for our Armed Forces. This is a superb facility that will significantly improve the welfare of troops using the camp to train.

“Delivering the final stages of this project in the current climate was challenging, but early intervention and engagement with our supply chain to implement effective COVID-19 safety measures and the determination and flexibility of our DIO colleagues and Pave Aways, made completing this project achievable.”

Designed to meet the mandated 60-year life span for all new buildings, with enhanced thermal insulation and photovoltaic roof panels, the project supports the Ministry of Defence’s (MOD) Sustainable MOD Strategy and will significantly reduce ongoing maintenance and utilities costs for the MOD.

Steven Owen, Managing Director of Pave Aways, said: “Being able to deliver this flagship facility at Nesscliff was a huge honour for us, particularly as it was where Pave Aways carried out its first contract 47 years ago.

“Through our commitment to our local supply chain, it also provided a widespread economic boost – supporting jobs and businesses within a 25-mile radius.”

Major General James Illingworth (Director Land Warfare), concluded: “We are delighted to take into use the new kitchen and dining facility at Nesscliff. This high-quality state-of-the-art building will provide much needed modern welfare services for our soldiers on the training estate. This enhanced, fit for purpose capability will enable us to better support our troops going through training and enable them to prepare for operations worldwide.”

