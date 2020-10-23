9.8 C
New Nesscliff kitchen and dining facility improves experience for Armed Forces

By Shropshire Live

A new £4 million pound kitchen and dining facility has been opened for the Armed Forces at Nesscliff Training Camp.

DIO, Landmarc and Pave Aways staff at the official opening of the new facility. Photo: Crown Copyright MOD 2020

The facility – which can feed 600 personnel each mealtime and up to 200 personnel in the field – includes additional storage and welfare space. Improvements have also been made to the existing disabled facilities on the site.

The new facility was created by the Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO), working with industry partner Landmarc Support Services (Landmarc).

Not only will the new facility improve the experience of Service personnel using the site, but the use of local contractor Pave Aways provided a boost to the local economy, with the construction phase sustaining jobs for around 300 people locally.

DIO Training Safety Officer, Major (Ret’d) Richard Slaney, commented: “DIO supports our Armed Forces by providing what they need to live, work and train. Nesscliff is an essential site for military training in the West Midlands and surrounding counties, dealing with all priority military units’ pre-operational training. With the changes in regular army basing and the increase in UK-based troops, this new kitchen and dining facility will allow Nesscliff to support the inevitable increase in use, whilst providing the high-quality service that troops expect and deserve.”

John Shippen, Landmarc’s Project Manager, added: “As DIO’s industry partner for the delivery of services across the national Defence training estate, we’re proud to have been part of a project that is helping to provide the best training experience for our Armed Forces. This is a superb facility that will significantly improve the welfare of troops using the camp to train.

“Delivering the final stages of this project in the current climate was challenging, but early intervention and engagement with our supply chain to implement effective COVID-19 safety measures and the determination and flexibility of our DIO colleagues and Pave Aways, made completing this project achievable.”

Designed to meet the mandated 60-year life span for all new buildings, with enhanced thermal insulation and photovoltaic roof panels, the project supports the Ministry of Defence’s (MOD) Sustainable MOD Strategy and will significantly reduce ongoing maintenance and utilities costs for the MOD.

Steven Owen, Managing Director of Pave Aways, said: “Being able to deliver this flagship facility at Nesscliff was a huge honour for us, particularly as it was where Pave Aways carried out its first contract 47 years ago.

“Through our commitment to our local supply chain, it also provided a widespread economic boost – supporting jobs and businesses within a 25-mile radius.”

Major General James Illingworth (Director Land Warfare), concluded: “We are delighted to take into use the new kitchen and dining facility at Nesscliff. This high-quality state-of-the-art building will provide much needed modern welfare services for our soldiers on the training estate.  This enhanced, fit for purpose capability will enable us to better support our troops going through training and enable them to prepare for operations worldwide.”

Full Fibre shares video depicting journey of bringing their fibre network to Shrewsbury

Broadband company Full Fibre has teamed up with a local production company to create a video showing their journey of building a real fibre optic network in Shrewsbury.
Have you future proofed your business?

Preparing your business for the future is as important as focussing on the here and now.
News

News

Walk-through coronavirus test centre opens in Wellington

A new walk-through coronavirus testing facility that will help testing to be more accessible is opening in Wellington today.
Wrekin View primary pupils checking out donations for the community fridge. Pictured from left are Hollie Davies, Harry Williams, and Eva Williams

Community café to offer free food and drink during half term

A Wellington primary school will be opening a community café during the half term week, offering free hot and healthy food to local people in need.
Canal regeneration takes important step forward

Volunteers working to breathe new life in to Wappenshall Wharf near Telford are close to completing a major milestone in its transformation.
Sport

Sport

shrewsbury-town-badge-generic

Shrewsbury Town boss confirms that duo are out of favour

Shrewsbury Town boss Sam Ricketts has told BBC Radio Shropshire that Sean Goss and Donald Love are not in his plans.
Match Report: Shrewsbury Town 0 – 1 Bristol Rovers

Shrewsbury Town are left frustrated by a plucky Rovers outfit as they are unable to build on their weekend victory.
Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town V Bristol Rovers

Sam Ricketts will be looking to lead his side to back to back victories as Shrewsbury Town host Bristol Rovers on Tuesday evening.
Business

Business

Alex Smith of Andrew Dixon, Graham Lee, Mel Hickman and Terry Pugh of Ewab, Liz Lowe of Morris Property

Business goes from strength to strength with move to Access442

EWAB Engineering, a global organisation with 50 years of successful Flow Technology projects for the assembly and manufacturing industry is relocating to a new unit at Access442 at Hadley Park in Telford.
Hairdressing student wins Apprentice of the Year in virtual finals

A student from Shrewsbury Colleges Group has won Apprentice of the Year in her category at a national hairdressing competition.
Shropshire Business Live TV

First broadcast of Shropshire Business Live TV airs

Shropshire's brand new business tv channel went live today with its first show.
Features

Features

Pictured with some of the first sheep, husband and wife Adrienne and Dave Taylor. Adrienne runs the Dabberhashery in Wellington Market and Dave owns Saturday Cycles in the town.

Wellington residents flocking to sheep project

Residents of Wellington are flocking to support a new project which is encouraging them to get creative and visit their local High Street.
Kirsty Smallman, director at J&PR, and Chris Pettman, chairman of FOTTP

Voluntary group for award winning Telford Town Park gardens wins support from new sponsor

A voluntary group working to promote, conserve and protect the award winning Telford Town Park has scooped the support of a new sponsor.
Nature inspired knitted creations are on display for Woollen Woods at Attingham Park. Photo: National Trust/Jayne Gough

Tree-mendous visits to be made at Attingham this autumn

Visitors to Attingham Park, the National Trust property on the outskirts of Shrewsbury are being encouraged to enjoy a Tree-mendous visit and enjoy the great outdoors this autumn.
Entertainment

Entertainment

Half Term Halloween fun with Hope House Dark Run

Halloween is going to be different this year with trick or treating off the table, but youngsters and families can still sign up to get dressed up in spooky outfits and take part in the virtual Hope House Dark Run.
RAF Cosford Wellington restore

Open week will let visitors see aircraft conservation work at Cosford

Visitors to the Royal Air Force Museum Cosford will have the opportunity to look behind the scenes as the doors open to the Conservation Centre this November.
Halloween online Ghost walk Ludlow

Online ghost walk through the streets of Ludlow

This Halloween explore the streets of Ludlow with an online ghost walk featuring Shropshire tales and tunes.
Taste

Taste

Councillors and Chop and Wok staff at the launch of Wellington's newest restaurant. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

New restaurant and takeaway opens in Wellington

A new restaurant and takeaway business has opened in Wellington offering dishes from all over Asia.
Poppy Evans tries out her baking skills ahead of the community bake off

Hunt on for Shropshire’s very own star baker

The hunt is on for Shropshire's very own home star baker as Hope House children’s hospice launches its Eat Cake Week.
Al Sorriso, which is run by husband and wife team Luciana Palmieri and Mark Smith, has emerged from Covid-19 with exciting plans to become a destination dining venue

Albrighton restaurant celebrates first birthday after completing a £30,000 investment

A family-run restaurant in Albrighton is celebrating its first birthday in style after completing a £30,000 investment drive that has created an outside courtyard area, a brand refresh and the launch of an exciting new menu.
Latest Articles

Editor's Picks

