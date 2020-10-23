Community café to offer free food and drink during half term

A Wellington primary school will be opening a community café during the half term week, offering free hot and healthy food to local people in need.

Wrekin View primary pupils checking out donations for the community fridge. Pictured from left are Hollie Davies, Harry Williams, and Eva Williams

Wrekin View Primary School, which won top prize at this year’s Shropshire Chamber Champion Awards for its ‘community fridge’, will be opening the cafe from 10am to 2.30pm every day next week.

Russell Garner, the school’s site manager, said: “Anyone can come along to this, and it’s all free. All we ask is that people give some money, if they can, into our donations box.”

The café, being set up in the school hall, will be serving breakfast of toast, cereal, and bacon and egg baps, while the lunch menu will change on a daily basis, and include vegetarian options.

Russell said: “The idea is to create a lovely place where people can relax and have good hot healthy food. We’ll also be serving tea and coffee, and cakes.”

The school, which is part of the Learning Community Trust, is asking people to book places in advance, by calling either 01952 388088, or 07305 767781.

Covid-19 safeguarding rules are in operation, and everyone will be temperature checked before entry.

Russell added: “Where possible, we’re asking people to use the NHS QR code for track and trace purposes, and masks will need to be worn before people are seated, and as they leave.”

Wrekin View has received multiple awards and national acclaim this year for its community fridge, set up to ensure local people have access to fresh food and drink during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Visitors to the community café will be able to drop into the community fridge on their way out, if they are in need of supplies.

The message at the fridge door is simply: “Take what you want . . . donate if you can.”

The community fridge includes fresh milk, bread, fruit and vegetables, plus cereals, potatoes, pasta, tinned meals, and a variety of washing and cleaning products.

Russell said: “It started with an idea around holiday hunger, and making sure we could provide meals for our children, and the local community, during school holidays.

“We have been incredibly touched by the acts of kindness which have helped us to grow this project.

“Local businesses and organisations that are helping us include Dodd Group, Tesco Express Wellington, FareShare, and All Saints Church. We want to say a big thank-you to them all.”

