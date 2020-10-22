11.1 C
Telford & Wrekin and Shropshire Council allocated extra pandemic funding

By Chris Pritchard

Local Government Secretary Robert Jenrick has today confirmed allocations for individual councils from the £1 billion of additional support announced by the Prime Minister earlier this month.

Telford & Wrekin Council will receive £3,401,361 whilst Shropshire Council is allocated £2,059,606 from the funding.

The Government has asked councils use this funding to prioritise the running of vital services and protecting the most vulnerable and public health.

Over £900 million of this funding will be provided to councils for their ongoing work to support communities during the pandemic. It brings the total funding given to councils since the start of the pandemic, to help with spending pressures, to £5.7 billion including a £1.1 billion Infection Control Fund.

The funds are part of a package of support for councils, which also includes up to £465 million through the new Local Alert Level system, £300 million to support Test and Trace and £30 million for enforcement and compliance.

Councils can also claim funding through a compensation scheme for lost income from sales, fees and charges.

Local Government Secretary Rt Hon Robert Jenrick MP said:

“Since the start of the pandemic, we have backed local councils with the funding they need to support their communities, protect vital services and recover lost income. 

“This extra £1 billion funding will ensure that councils have the resources that they need over the winter and continue to play an essential role on the front line of our response to the virus while protecting the most vulnerable and supporting local businesses.”

To address the ongoing challenges local authority leisure centres are facing, the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport has also confirmed today £100 million will be used to introduce a new fund which will support council leisure centres most in need. Further details on the scheme will be set out shortly.

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said:

“It’s vital that we keep ourselves fighting fit through the winter months and local authority leisure centres are crucial to this. This £100 million fund will help keep leisure centres across the country open. I urge leisure centres to bid for the money and people to make the most of these precious local facilities.”

Chris Pritchard
Chris Pritchard is Editor of Shropshire Live and lives in Shrewsbury.
Have you seen missing Gavin Anderson from Oswestry?

Concerns grow for missing Oswestry man

Police are appealing for help to locate Gavin Anderson from Oswestry as concern grows for his welfare.
Read Article
The Mere at Ellesmere. Photo: Shropshire Council

Visitors urged to respect the Shropshire countryside in new campaign

Shropshire Council is calling for visitors to the county’s beautiful countryside to be respectful so it can be protected for everyone to continue to enjoy.
Read Article
Fireworks Background

Fire service underlines dangers of garden firework displays

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service has today underlined the dangers of private firework displays after large-scale public events were cancelled due to coronavirus.
Read Article
shrewsbury-town-badge-generic

Shrewsbury Town boss confirms that duo are out of favour

Shrewsbury Town boss Sam Ricketts has told BBC Radio Shropshire that Sean Goss and Donald Love are not in his plans.
Read Article

Match Report: Shrewsbury Town 0 – 1 Bristol Rovers

Shrewsbury Town are left frustrated by a plucky Rovers outfit as they are unable to build on their weekend victory.
Read Article

Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town V Bristol Rovers

Sam Ricketts will be looking to lead his side to back to back victories as Shrewsbury Town host Bristol Rovers on Tuesday evening.
Read Article
Shropshire Business Live TV

First broadcast of Shropshire Business Live TV airs

Shropshire's brand new business tv channel went live today with its first show.
Read Article
Yasmin Sulaman, Marches Growth Hub Business Support Lead

Marches Growth Hub helps thousands of businesses during lockdown

Thousands of businesses have been given vital help during the coronavirus crisis by the Marches Growth Hub, new figures show.
Read Article

Diversity call for Telford Business Board applications

A local business board is opening its doors to applications, as part of a proactive drive to best reflect the business community it serves.
Read Article
Pictured with some of the first sheep, husband and wife Adrienne and Dave Taylor. Adrienne runs the Dabberhashery in Wellington Market and Dave owns Saturday Cycles in the town.

Wellington residents flocking to sheep project

Residents of Wellington are flocking to support a new project which is encouraging them to get creative and visit their local High Street.
Read Article
Kirsty Smallman, director at J&PR, and Chris Pettman, chairman of FOTTP

Voluntary group for award winning Telford Town Park gardens wins support from new sponsor

A voluntary group working to promote, conserve and protect the award winning Telford Town Park has scooped the support of a new sponsor.
Read Article
Nature inspired knitted creations are on display for Woollen Woods at Attingham Park. Photo: National Trust/Jayne Gough

Tree-mendous visits to be made at Attingham this autumn

Visitors to Attingham Park, the National Trust property on the outskirts of Shrewsbury are being encouraged to enjoy a Tree-mendous visit and enjoy the great outdoors this autumn.
Read Article
RAF Cosford Wellington restore

Open week will let visitors see aircraft conservation work at Cosford

Visitors to the Royal Air Force Museum Cosford will have the opportunity to look behind the scenes as the doors open to the Conservation Centre this November.
Read Article
Halloween online Ghost walk Ludlow

Online ghost walk through the streets of Ludlow

This Halloween explore the streets of Ludlow with an online ghost walk featuring Shropshire tales and tunes.
Read Article
dudmaston hall half term

Half term outdoor adventures at Dudmaston

Families can look forward to a week of outdoors adventures at a National Trust property in Shropshire this October Half term.
Read Article
Poppy Evans tries out her baking skills ahead of the community bake off

Hunt on for Shropshire’s very own star baker

The hunt is on for Shropshire's very own home star baker as Hope House children’s hospice launches its Eat Cake Week.
Read Article
Al Sorriso, which is run by husband and wife team Luciana Palmieri and Mark Smith, has emerged from Covid-19 with exciting plans to become a destination dining venue

Albrighton restaurant celebrates first birthday after completing a £30,000 investment

A family-run restaurant in Albrighton is celebrating its first birthday in style after completing a £30,000 investment drive that has created an outside courtyard area, a brand refresh and the launch of an exciting new menu.
Read Article
Jon and Peggy plant Black Poplar trees in the forest around the roastery in south Shropshire

Shropshire coffee company furthers its green credentials

A Shropshire-based coffee company is making a positive environmental impact not only with its packaging and ‘off-grid’ roastery but also a tree planting scheme.
Read Article
