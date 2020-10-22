Telford & Wrekin and Shropshire Council allocated extra pandemic funding

Local Government Secretary Robert Jenrick has today confirmed allocations for individual councils from the £1 billion of additional support announced by the Prime Minister earlier this month.

Telford & Wrekin Council will receive £3,401,361 whilst Shropshire Council is allocated £2,059,606 from the funding.

The Government has asked councils use this funding to prioritise the running of vital services and protecting the most vulnerable and public health.



Over £900 million of this funding will be provided to councils for their ongoing work to support communities during the pandemic. It brings the total funding given to councils since the start of the pandemic, to help with spending pressures, to £5.7 billion including a £1.1 billion Infection Control Fund.

The funds are part of a package of support for councils, which also includes up to £465 million through the new Local Alert Level system, £300 million to support Test and Trace and £30 million for enforcement and compliance.



Councils can also claim funding through a compensation scheme for lost income from sales, fees and charges.

Local Government Secretary Rt Hon Robert Jenrick MP said:

“Since the start of the pandemic, we have backed local councils with the funding they need to support their communities, protect vital services and recover lost income.

“This extra £1 billion funding will ensure that councils have the resources that they need over the winter and continue to play an essential role on the front line of our response to the virus while protecting the most vulnerable and supporting local businesses.”

To address the ongoing challenges local authority leisure centres are facing, the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport has also confirmed today £100 million will be used to introduce a new fund which will support council leisure centres most in need. Further details on the scheme will be set out shortly.

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said:

“It’s vital that we keep ourselves fighting fit through the winter months and local authority leisure centres are crucial to this. This £100 million fund will help keep leisure centres across the country open. I urge leisure centres to bid for the money and people to make the most of these precious local facilities.”

