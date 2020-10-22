Fire service underlines dangers of garden firework displays

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service has today underlined the dangers of private firework displays after large-scale public events were cancelled due to coronavirus.

The Fire Service, Councils, West Midlands Ambulance and West Mercia Police are all asking people to also avoid gatherings not in line with the Government’s current Coronavirus laws including the ‘Rule of Six’.

Chief Fire Officer Rod Hammerton said: “We are discouraging private, unregulated bonfires and home firework events this year.

“We’re concerned about the additional strain this will place on all the emergency services due to so many larger events, often with hundreds and some even thousands of people attending, not going ahead this year.

“We usually offer support and guidance to people about how to host safe events and we will continue to do this however we urge people to avoid garden or community gatherings.”

“People are injured by fireworks and admitted to hospital with children particularly at risk. Between 2014 –19 there were more than 1,000 severe burn injuries involving fireworks in England and Wales, with 38% of these in youngsters under 15 years of age and the majority – 67% sustained by males.”

Councillor Richard Overton, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Enforcement, added: “Our Enforcement officers will be on patrol across the borough to deal with any piles of rubbish and make sure they don’t end up as bonfires.

“We know where the hotspot areas are for anti-social behaviour and we will be targetting those areas.

“We ask anyone who sees a pile of rubbish to report it to us and we will as always, treat it as a fly-tip, investigate and, if we identify who is responsible, issue them with a Fixed Penalty Notice for £400.”

Rule of Six

The COVID-19 restrictions currently includes the ‘Rule of Six’ which applies to both indoor and outdoor settings, with police able to disperse gatherings of over six people and fine individuals involved.

Shropshire Superintendent Mo Lansdale said: “We know the vast majority of people are adhering to the new COVID-19 legislation including the ‘Rule of Six’ and are acting incredibly responsibly.

“As people are not able to go to large organised events this year for Bonfire Night, there will be a temptation to host or attend smaller gatherings with loved ones. Please ensure you continue to practice the Rule of Six and keep in line with the COVID-19 regulations, and we ask that you carry out your celebrations in a safe and responsible manner.

“We will continue to support our emergency service partners and hope you will follow their advice to keep yourselves, friends and family safe.”

The facts around fireworks are stark:

– A sparkler reaches a temperature of up to 2,000 degrees Celsius – that’s 20 times the boiling point of water. Three sparklers burning together generate the same heat as a blow-torch!

– A rocket can reach 150 miles an hour and go as high as 200 metres – imagine the damage one hitting you could cause

– The highest number of firework-related injuries happen at family or private parties

– The most common injuries are to hands followed by eyes and faces

Concern over increase in injuries

West Midlands Ambulance Service, Assistant Chief Ambulance Officer, Nathan Hudson, said: “With the cancellation of organised events, we have a real concern that we will see an increase in injuries this Bonfire Night.

“In previous years, there have been patients who have suffered injuries that are so severe that a year on, they are still receiving specialist treatment!

“The damage that can be caused can have a lifelong impact with particularly severe consequences for children.

“Fireworks night is fabulous event, but the risks this year are even more serious due to the risks associated with COVID-19. Keeping you and your family safe has got to outweigh the joy of a few fireworks in the back garden.”

