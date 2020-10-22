11.1 C
Concerns grow for missing Oswestry man

By Shropshire Live

Police are appealing for help to locate Gavin Anderson from Oswestry as concern grows for his welfare.

Have you seen missing Gavin Anderson from Oswestry?
Have you seen missing Gavin Anderson from Oswestry?

The 40-year-old was last seen yesterday (Wednesday 21 October) at around 7.30pm in Gobowen getting into his Blue Ford Transit and concerns are growing for his welfare.

He is described as 5ft 11ins, with a shaved head and was last seen wearing dark blue jeans, black trainers and black fleece.

Gavin has links in Oswestry and several areas of Wales including Chirk, Nantyr, Glynn Ceiriog, Llangollen and Bala.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call police on 101 quoting incident 639i of 21 October or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111

Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009.
Full Fibre shares video depicting journey of bringing their fibre network to Shrewsbury

Broadband company Full Fibre has teamed up with a local production company to create a video showing their journey of building a real fibre optic network in Shrewsbury.
Have you future proofed your business?

Preparing your business for the future is as important as focussing on the here and now.
The Mere at Ellesmere. Photo: Shropshire Council

Visitors urged to respect the Shropshire countryside in new campaign

Shropshire Council is calling for visitors to the county’s beautiful countryside to be respectful so it can be protected for everyone to continue to enjoy.
Read Article
Fireworks Background

Fire service underlines dangers of garden firework displays

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service has today underlined the dangers of private firework displays after large-scale public events were cancelled due to coronavirus.
Read Article
shrewsbury-town-badge-generic

Shrewsbury Town boss confirms that duo are out of favour

Shrewsbury Town boss Sam Ricketts has told BBC Radio Shropshire that Sean Goss and Donald Love are not in his plans.
Match Report: Shrewsbury Town 0 – 1 Bristol Rovers

Shrewsbury Town are left frustrated by a plucky Rovers outfit as they are unable to build on their weekend victory.
Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town V Bristol Rovers

Sam Ricketts will be looking to lead his side to back to back victories as Shrewsbury Town host Bristol Rovers on Tuesday evening.
Shropshire Business Live TV

First broadcast of Shropshire Business Live TV airs

Shropshire's brand new business tv channel went live today with its first show.
Yasmin Sulaman, Marches Growth Hub Business Support Lead

Marches Growth Hub helps thousands of businesses during lockdown

Thousands of businesses have been given vital help during the coronavirus crisis by the Marches Growth Hub, new figures show.
Diversity call for Telford Business Board applications

A local business board is opening its doors to applications, as part of a proactive drive to best reflect the business community it serves.
Pictured with some of the first sheep, husband and wife Adrienne and Dave Taylor. Adrienne runs the Dabberhashery in Wellington Market and Dave owns Saturday Cycles in the town.

Wellington residents flocking to sheep project

Residents of Wellington are flocking to support a new project which is encouraging them to get creative and visit their local High Street.
Kirsty Smallman, director at J&PR, and Chris Pettman, chairman of FOTTP

Voluntary group for award winning Telford Town Park gardens wins support from new sponsor

A voluntary group working to promote, conserve and protect the award winning Telford Town Park has scooped the support of a new sponsor.
Nature inspired knitted creations are on display for Woollen Woods at Attingham Park. Photo: National Trust/Jayne Gough

Tree-mendous visits to be made at Attingham this autumn

Visitors to Attingham Park, the National Trust property on the outskirts of Shrewsbury are being encouraged to enjoy a Tree-mendous visit and enjoy the great outdoors this autumn.
RAF Cosford Wellington restore

Open week will let visitors see aircraft conservation work at Cosford

Visitors to the Royal Air Force Museum Cosford will have the opportunity to look behind the scenes as the doors open to the Conservation Centre this November.
Halloween online Ghost walk Ludlow

Online ghost walk through the streets of Ludlow

This Halloween explore the streets of Ludlow with an online ghost walk featuring Shropshire tales and tunes.
dudmaston hall half term

Half term outdoor adventures at Dudmaston

Families can look forward to a week of outdoors adventures at a National Trust property in Shropshire this October Half term.
Poppy Evans tries out her baking skills ahead of the community bake off

Hunt on for Shropshire’s very own star baker

The hunt is on for Shropshire's very own home star baker as Hope House children’s hospice launches its Eat Cake Week.
Al Sorriso, which is run by husband and wife team Luciana Palmieri and Mark Smith, has emerged from Covid-19 with exciting plans to become a destination dining venue

Albrighton restaurant celebrates first birthday after completing a £30,000 investment

A family-run restaurant in Albrighton is celebrating its first birthday in style after completing a £30,000 investment drive that has created an outside courtyard area, a brand refresh and the launch of an exciting new menu.
Jon and Peggy plant Black Poplar trees in the forest around the roastery in south Shropshire

Shropshire coffee company furthers its green credentials

A Shropshire-based coffee company is making a positive environmental impact not only with its packaging and ‘off-grid’ roastery but also a tree planting scheme.
