Concerns grow for missing Oswestry man

Have you seen missing Gavin Anderson from Oswestry?

The 40-year-old was last seen yesterday (Wednesday 21 October) at around 7.30pm in Gobowen getting into his Blue Ford Transit and concerns are growing for his welfare.

He is described as 5ft 11ins, with a shaved head and was last seen wearing dark blue jeans, black trainers and black fleece.

Gavin has links in Oswestry and several areas of Wales including Chirk, Nantyr, Glynn Ceiriog, Llangollen and Bala.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call police on 101 quoting incident 639i of 21 October or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111

