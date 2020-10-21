Two arrested in Shifnal following investigation into child criminal exploitation

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs in Shifnal following an investigation into child criminal exploitation.

Police carried out a warrant at an address in Meadow Drive and arrested a 25-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman.

Detective Sergeant Alex Sullivan, said: “This morning officers from Shropshire’s proactive CID team and the local policing priorities team have carried out a warrant that has seen two people and a number of phones seized.

“The warrant followed an investigation into child criminal exploitation. We know criminals are exploiting children and young people in our communities and are doing all we can to help safeguard them.

“If anyone does have concerns someone they know is being exploited we would ask them to let us know, if they don’t want to report the information to police they can pass the information on anonymously to Fearless.



“By sharing the information they could prevent someone from getting hurt.”

