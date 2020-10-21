Telford shooting: Police make two further arrests

Police have arrested a further two people as part of their investigation into the murder of a 20-year-old Telford man.

Tamba Momodu from Donnington died following a shooting on Tuesday 13 October in the car park of the Bridges Business Park in Horsehay.

A murder investigation was launched following the incident and over the weekend six people were arrested and released on police bail.

Yesterday, two men, aged 21 and 20, were arrested on suspicion of murder and are currently in police custody.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Mark Bellamy, said: “Our enquiries are continuing with a total of eight people now arrested in connection with Tamba’s murder.

“We are continuing to appeal for information in relation to three vehicles of interest and would ask anyone who can help to either pass the information on to us or anonymously through Crimestoppers or Fearless.”

The vehicles police are interested in are a grey Skoda Karoq YB69, white Toyota IQ AO59 UOX and grey T-Cross GK20 FXR.

Footage can be forwarded to police by the Major Incident Public Portal: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/22HQ20D91-PO1

Information can be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online: www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Alternatively, information can also be reported anonymously via Fearless www.fearless.org Fearless is a website aimed at young people which includes information and support about crime issues affecting them.

Supporting Shropshire Live...