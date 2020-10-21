12.8 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, October 21, 2020
Home News

Telford shooting: Police make two further arrests

By Chris Pritchard

Police have arrested a further two people as part of their investigation into the murder of a 20-year-old Telford man.

Tamba Momodu from Donnington died following a shooting on Tuesday 13 October in the car park of the Bridges Business Park in Horsehay.

A murder investigation was launched following the incident and over the weekend six people were arrested and released on police bail.

Yesterday, two men, aged 21 and 20, were arrested on suspicion of murder and are currently in police custody.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Mark Bellamy, said: “Our enquiries are continuing with a total of eight people now arrested in connection with Tamba’s murder.

“We are continuing to appeal for information in relation to three vehicles of interest and would ask anyone who can help to either pass the information on to us or anonymously through Crimestoppers or Fearless.”

The vehicles police are interested in are a grey Skoda Karoq YB69, white Toyota IQ AO59 UOX and grey T-Cross GK20 FXR.

Footage can be forwarded to police by the Major Incident Public Portal: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/22HQ20D91-PO1

Information can be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online: www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Alternatively, information can also be reported anonymously via Fearless www.fearless.org Fearless is a website aimed at young people which includes information and support about crime issues affecting them.

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Chris Pritchard
Chris Pritchard is Editor of Shropshire Live and lives in Shrewsbury. You can contact Chris by emailing chris.pritchard@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.
Advertise with us for £50 per week

Advertisement Feature

Full Fibre shares video depicting journey of bringing their fibre network to Shrewsbury

Broadband company Full Fibre has teamed up with a local production company to create a video showing their journey of building a real fibre optic network in Shrewsbury.
Read Article

Have you future proofed your business?

Preparing your business for the future is as important as focussing on the here and now.
Read Article
- Advertising -
Advertise with Shropshire Live for £50 per week

News

News

Telford shooting: Police make two further arrests

Police have arrested a further two people as part of their investigation into the murder of a 20-year-old Telford man.
Read Article

Two arrested in Shifnal following investigation into child criminal exploitation

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs in Shifnal following an investigation into child criminal exploitation.
Read Article
Tamba Momodu

Family pay tribute to son murdered in Telford

The devasted family of Tamba Momodu have paid tribute to their 20-year-old son who was shot in the car park at Bridges Business Park in Horsehay, Telford and died as a result of his injuries.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

shrewsbury-town-badge-generic

Shrewsbury Town boss confirms that duo are out of favour

Shrewsbury Town boss Sam Ricketts has told BBC Radio Shropshire that Sean Goss and Donald Love are not in his plans.
Read Article

Match Report: Shrewsbury Town 0 – 1 Bristol Rovers

Shrewsbury Town are left frustrated by a plucky Rovers outfit as they are unable to build on their weekend victory.
Read Article

Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town V Bristol Rovers

Sam Ricketts will be looking to lead his side to back to back victories as Shrewsbury Town host Bristol Rovers on Tuesday evening.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Mandy Thorn, chair of the Marches Local Enterprise Partnership

Marches LEP summit launches economic recovery work

Work to produce a comprehensive plan to set the Marches on the road to economic recovery following the Covid-19 outbreak has been launched at a major summit in the region.
Read Article
Andrew Huxley, managing director of Besblock

The future is green for concrete block manufacturer

Shropshire-based Besblock, famed for its iconic orange branding, has a much greener future by investing in a state-of-the-art sustainable wood burner.
Read Article
Richard Hughes

Oswestry solicitor retires after career spanning almost fifty years

An Oswestry solicitor has announced his retirement from the legal profession after a career spanning almost fifty years.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Pictured with some of the first sheep, husband and wife Adrienne and Dave Taylor. Adrienne runs the Dabberhashery in Wellington Market and Dave owns Saturday Cycles in the town.

Wellington residents flocking to sheep project

Residents of Wellington are flocking to support a new project which is encouraging them to get creative and visit their local High Street.
Read Article
Kirsty Smallman, director at J&PR, and Chris Pettman, chairman of FOTTP

Voluntary group for award winning Telford Town Park gardens wins support from new sponsor

A voluntary group working to promote, conserve and protect the award winning Telford Town Park has scooped the support of a new sponsor.
Read Article
Nature inspired knitted creations are on display for Woollen Woods at Attingham Park. Photo: National Trust/Jayne Gough

Tree-mendous visits to be made at Attingham this autumn

Visitors to Attingham Park, the National Trust property on the outskirts of Shrewsbury are being encouraged to enjoy a Tree-mendous visit and enjoy the great outdoors this autumn.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

RAF Cosford Wellington restore

Open week will let visitors see aircraft conservation work at Cosford

Visitors to the Royal Air Force Museum Cosford will have the opportunity to look behind the scenes as the doors open to the Conservation Centre this November.
Read Article
Halloween online Ghost walk Ludlow

Online ghost walk through the streets of Ludlow

This Halloween explore the streets of Ludlow with an online ghost walk featuring Shropshire tales and tunes.
Read Article
dudmaston hall half term

Half term outdoor adventures at Dudmaston

Families can look forward to a week of outdoors adventures at a National Trust property in Shropshire this October Half term.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Poppy Evans tries out her baking skills ahead of the community bake off

Hunt on for Shropshire’s very own star baker

The hunt is on for Shropshire's very own home star baker as Hope House children’s hospice launches its Eat Cake Week.
Read Article
Al Sorriso, which is run by husband and wife team Luciana Palmieri and Mark Smith, has emerged from Covid-19 with exciting plans to become a destination dining venue

Albrighton restaurant celebrates first birthday after completing a £30,000 investment

A family-run restaurant in Albrighton is celebrating its first birthday in style after completing a £30,000 investment drive that has created an outside courtyard area, a brand refresh and the launch of an exciting new menu.
Read Article
Jon and Peggy plant Black Poplar trees in the forest around the roastery in south Shropshire

Shropshire coffee company furthers its green credentials

A Shropshire-based coffee company is making a positive environmental impact not only with its packaging and ‘off-grid’ roastery but also a tree planting scheme.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Advertisement Feature

Weather

Shropshire
broken clouds
12.8 ° C
14 °
12.2 °
82 %
5.7kmh
75 %
Wed
13 °
Thu
11 °
Fri
10 °
Sat
15 °
Sun
11 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP