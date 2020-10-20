Telford shooting: Police seek information on three vehicles of interest

Police investigating a shooting in Telford in which a 20-year-old man died have released further details of vehicles of interest.

Police believe the vehicle pictured was at the scene of the shooting

Last Tuesday Tamba Momodou, who was 20 and from Donnington, was shot in the car park at Bridges Business Park in Horsehay and died as a result of his injuries.

A murder investigation was launched which has so far seen six people arrested on suspicion of murder.

Those arrested, three 19-year-old men, an 18-year-old man and two 16-year-old boys, have been released on bail.

Enquiries are continuing and detectives are now keen to establish the whereabouts of three vehicles in the days leading up to the shooting.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Mark Bellamy, said: “It is now a week on from the murder and our enquiries are very much continuing at speed as we look to apprehend those suspected of being involved.

“We have previously appealed for dash cam footage of a grey Skoda Karoq registration YB69 MUP which was found burned out at the bottom of The Wrekin last Tuesday night. We believe the vehicle is linked to the shooting.

“Two more vehicles have now been seized by us which we’re also interested in as we believe they may also be linked. They are a White Toyota IQ A059 UOX and a VW T-Cross Grey GK20 FXR.”

“I would continue to ask anyone who has dash cam footage of these vehicles, or maybe remembers seeing them, in Telford last Tuesday, or in the days leading up to last Tuesday, to either get in contact with us through the major incident public portal, or if they don’t want to provide their details or come through police they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously.”

Details of the Skoda Karoq are today being circulated on digital road signs across Telford.

Footage can be forwarded to police by the Major Incident Public Portal: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/22HQ20D91-PO1

Supporting Shropshire Live...