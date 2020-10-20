Man suffers head injuries after go-kart crash

A man in his sixties suffered head injuries after a go-kart he was riding collided with a brick wall near Ellesmere.

The incident happened at around 2.10pm on Saturday.

The man was riding the go-kart in Wood Lane when it collided with a brick wall.

PC Steve Wooton from the Roads Policing Unit is keen to speak to any witnesses.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting incident 359i of 17 October.



Alternatively, information can be passed through the online reporting function on West Mercia Police website under the section Tell Us About https://www.westmercia.police.uk/

Supporting Shropshire Live...