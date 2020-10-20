Family pay tribute to son murdered in Telford

The devastated family of Tamba Momodu have paid tribute to their 20-year-old son who was shot in the car park at Bridges Business Park in Horsehay, Telford.

Tamba Momodu died after being shot on Tuesday 13 October in a business park car park in Telford

The tribute read:



‘We are all devastated at the loss of my son Tamba Momodu who was in a tragic incident that occurred on the 13th October 2020. We knew Tamba as Tee or Kutubu, a smiley charismatic young man who would light up any room he entered.



He was a big part of our lives and was massively loved by all who knew him, it is hard for us to come to terms with what has happened and at this time we as a family respectfully request privacy.



We appeal to anyone that has any information to please contact the police, or someone who will; so that we may assist the investigation. Please use the details below to pass on any information to the appropriate authority.’

Murder investigation

A murder investigation has been launched by police who are appealing for anyone with information to contact them and are seeking information on three vehicles of interest.



Tamba died as a result of his injuries after being shot in a drive-by shooting on Tuesday 13 October.

As part of the investigation, six people have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Can you help with the murder investigation?

Information can be passed to police by the Major Incident Public Portal: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/22HQ20D91-PO1

Information can be also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online: www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Alternatively, information can also be reported anonymously via Fearless www.fearless.org Fearless is a website aimed at young people which includes information and support about crime issues affecting them.

