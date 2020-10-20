11.6 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, October 20, 2020
Home News

Coronavirus: Shropshire residents urged to follow the ‘rule of six’ to help avoid local lockdown

By Shropshire Live

As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to increase, the county’s Director of Public Health is strongly advising people to follow the limit contact with people outside of their household bubble.

Shropshire is at critical point in the battle against COVID-19. As of yesterday (19/10/2019) Public Health England put Shropshire’s case rate at 90.4 per 100,000.

Shropshire Council is pleading with residents to keep their distance from anyone they do not live with, except for close friends or family who are part of their support bubble.

Under Shropshire’s current restrictions, no more than six people can gather together – either indoors or outdoors. People should also follow social distancing (2 metres apart where possible), when meeting.

If it is not possible to observe the 2m distance indoors, people should follow other measures designed to keep them safe, such as wearing face coverings, opening windows and doors to increase ventilation or moving outdoors.

Rachel Robinson, Shropshire’s Director of Public Health said:

“This year has been incredibly difficult for everyone in Shropshire and we appreciate all the sacrifices that our residents and businesses have made to help protect each other.

“However, I cannot stress enough that community household transmission is a large factor in spreading the virus. If we are mixing indoors with up to six people, we are at risk.

“Over the past few weeks, we have seen a sharp increase in the number of household transmissions. It’s understandable that people want to mix and socialise with friends and family after being deprived of this during lockdown.

“There is a sense that people are becoming complacent when meeting at home. We still need to keep 2 metres apart from people that are not in our household bubble.

“We all need to protect ourselves and each other.

“We are on the brink of having tougher restriction imposed on us. I am urging all residents to act now and limit their contact with one they do not live with, except for close friends or family who are part of their support bubble.

“I truly believe that if people take this advice on board, it will help us reduce our rates of infection.”

Dean Carroll, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for adult social care, public health and climate change, said:

“The news that rates have continued to rise sharply in Shropshire means there is absolutely no room for complacency.

“Every social interaction is the opportunity for the virus to infect and spread. We know it’s extremely difficult, but we ask residents to be extra cautious by limiting the number of people we’re in contact with socially.

“Please keep to 2m apart from people outside your bubble. It may be tempting to let your guard down, especially when meeting in the comfort of your own home, but household infections are huge contributing factor to our rising case rate.”

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
Advertise with us for £50 per week

Advertisement Feature

Full Fibre shares video depicting journey of bringing their fibre network to Shrewsbury

Broadband company Full Fibre has teamed up with a local production company to create a video showing their journey of building a real fibre optic network in Shrewsbury.
Read Article

Have you future proofed your business?

Preparing your business for the future is as important as focussing on the here and now.
Read Article
- Advertising -
Advertise with Shropshire Live for £50 per week

News

News

Coronavirus: Shropshire residents urged to follow the ‘rule of six’ to help avoid local lockdown

As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to increase, the county’s Director of Public Health is strongly advising people to follow the limit contact with people outside of their household bubble.
Read Article
The Severn Valley Railway at Bridgnorth

New life for old track at the Severn Valley Railway

Track from a disused railway line that was removed as part of the Wednesbury to Brierley Hill Metro extension has been given a new home after being donated to the Severn Valley Railway.
Read Article
Marking the start of work on site is Matt Beckley, Development Manager for The Wrekin Housing Group in the foreground with Joanne Hall – Wrekin Housing Group, Dan Summers and Paul Breen – both Living Space Housing, and Sam Hernandez – Wrekin Housing Group

Construction of 38 affordable homes begins on brownfield land in Telford

Construction work has commenced at a 2.1-acre residential scheme, located on brownfield land off Park Road in the Malinslee ward of Telford Marking the start of work on site is Matt Beckley, Development...
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town V Bristol Rovers

Sam Ricketts will be looking to lead his side to back to back victories as Shrewsbury Town host Bristol Rovers on Tuesday evening.
Read Article

Match Report: AFC Wimbledon 0 – 1 Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town steal all three points in stoppage time as Leon Clarke nets his first goal for the club.
Read Article

Match Preview: AFC Wimbledon V Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town returns to League One action in search of their first three points of the 2020/21 campaign.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Shrewsbury BID Directors Alexis Hill, Mark Barrow and Mike Matthews

New directors join Shrewsbury BID board

Shrewsbury businesses have been looking back on the “most challenging year in living memory” - and looking ahead to how they can adapt to succeed in the future.
Read Article
Shropshire Chamber of Commerce Chief executive Richard Sheehan

Shropshire Chamber supports calls for five key Covid-19 tests

Shropshire Chamber of Commerce is calling on the Government to set five key business tests which must be met before imposing ‘potentially catastrophic’ Covid-19 restrictions on the economy.
Read Article
Joanne Parsons

Expert property solicitor joins Shropshire legal firm

An expert property solicitor from Shropshire has joined a leading local law firm to bolster its residential property department.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Pictured with some of the first sheep, husband and wife Adrienne and Dave Taylor. Adrienne runs the Dabberhashery in Wellington Market and Dave owns Saturday Cycles in the town.

Wellington residents flocking to sheep project

Residents of Wellington are flocking to support a new project which is encouraging them to get creative and visit their local High Street.
Read Article
Kirsty Smallman, director at J&PR, and Chris Pettman, chairman of FOTTP

Voluntary group for award winning Telford Town Park gardens wins support from new sponsor

A voluntary group working to promote, conserve and protect the award winning Telford Town Park has scooped the support of a new sponsor.
Read Article
Nature inspired knitted creations are on display for Woollen Woods at Attingham Park. Photo: National Trust/Jayne Gough

Tree-mendous visits to be made at Attingham this autumn

Visitors to Attingham Park, the National Trust property on the outskirts of Shrewsbury are being encouraged to enjoy a Tree-mendous visit and enjoy the great outdoors this autumn.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Dick Whittington panto 2020

Christmas Panto Dick Whittington at a distance

Panto fans, not all is lost, a socially distanced outdoor pantomime is heading to Shropshire this Christmas .
Read Article

Halloween spookiness at the lodge in Whitchurch

Things are going to be a little hair raising this Halloween in Whitchurch with The Haunting of Deadington Lodge.
Read Article
Harry Potter films will be shown in sequence, over eight consecutive Thursdays

Independent Shropshire cinema leaves customers spellbound

An independent cinema is driving the cultural renaissance in a small corner of Shropshire is digging deep to keep open and keep the reels rolling.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Poppy Evans tries out her baking skills ahead of the community bake off

Hunt on for Shropshire’s very own star baker

The hunt is on for Shropshire's very own home star baker as Hope House children’s hospice launches its Eat Cake Week.
Read Article
Al Sorriso, which is run by husband and wife team Luciana Palmieri and Mark Smith, has emerged from Covid-19 with exciting plans to become a destination dining venue

Albrighton restaurant celebrates first birthday after completing a £30,000 investment

A family-run restaurant in Albrighton is celebrating its first birthday in style after completing a £30,000 investment drive that has created an outside courtyard area, a brand refresh and the launch of an exciting new menu.
Read Article
Jon and Peggy plant Black Poplar trees in the forest around the roastery in south Shropshire

Shropshire coffee company furthers its green credentials

A Shropshire-based coffee company is making a positive environmental impact not only with its packaging and ‘off-grid’ roastery but also a tree planting scheme.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Advertisement Feature

Weather

Shropshire
overcast clouds
11.6 ° C
12.2 °
11 °
93 %
5.7kmh
98 %
Tue
16 °
Wed
15 °
Thu
14 °
Fri
11 °
Sat
12 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP