Construction of 38 affordable homes begins on brownfield land in Telford

Construction work has commenced at a 2.1-acre residential scheme, located on brownfield land off Park Road in the Malinslee ward of Telford.

Marking the start of work on site is Matt Beckley, Development Manager for The Wrekin Housing Group in the foreground with Joanne Hall – Wrekin Housing Group, Dan Summers and Paul Breen – both Living Space Housing, and Sam Hernandez – Wrekin Housing Group

All 38 homes are being delivered to The Wrekin Housing Group for affordable rent to help meet local housing needs.

Solihull-based Living Space assembled the land, secured Full Planning consent earlier this year and will deliver the construction contract in its entirety, which is worth over £6m. The first homes will be available for occupation before the end of 2021.

Steve Davies, Managing Director of Living Space Housing said: “Having secured detailed planning consent for this scheme in April, we are so pleased to now be underway with the construction programme. We have a very skilled team working on this project and are thankful for all the support we have received from The Wrekin Housing Group.



“We hope this will be the first of many schemes that we can partner on together, in order to help meet local housing needs. While so much new housing and investment has been stalled due to the impact of Covid-19, we are working in accordance with our robust Safe Operating Procedure, which is keeping everyone safe across our development portfolio during this unprecedented year.

“Park Road is our second development in Telford where we are on site, with a third site – located off Majestic Way – currently awaiting planning approval. We are also actively seeking other immediate and longer-term development opportunities and have the funding in place to progress such deals.”

The accommodation mix for the Park Road development comprises four one-bedroom maisonettes, nine two-bedroom houses, 21 three-bedroom houses, two two-bedroom bungalows and two three-bedroom bungalows. Six of the homes will be purpose-built for disabled residents. The site density is 44 dwellings per hectare, which is lower than the overall density for the local area. The scheme will be constructed in red brick with striking rendered features and all 38 homes will have designated parking provision.

The architect for the scheme is Birmingham-based residential design specialist BM3. Waldeck Consulting is the Employers Agent, Couch Consulting is the Engineer and MV Kelly the Civils Contractor.

Matt Beckley, Development Manager for The Wrekin Housing Group said: “There is a real need for affordable, quality new homes. This scheme will be very well received because of its convenient location, great transport links and range of local amenities. We are very pleased to be working with Living Space and look forward to being able to hand the keys over to our new residents.”

