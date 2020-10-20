15.7 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, October 20, 2020
Home News

Construction of 38 affordable homes begins on brownfield land in Telford

By Shropshire Live

Construction work has commenced at a 2.1-acre residential scheme, located on brownfield land off Park Road in the Malinslee ward of Telford.

Marking the start of work on site is Matt Beckley, Development Manager for The Wrekin Housing Group in the foreground with Joanne Hall – Wrekin Housing Group, Dan Summers and Paul Breen – both Living Space Housing, and Sam Hernandez – Wrekin Housing Group
Marking the start of work on site is Matt Beckley, Development Manager for The Wrekin Housing Group in the foreground with Joanne Hall – Wrekin Housing Group, Dan Summers and Paul Breen – both Living Space Housing, and Sam Hernandez – Wrekin Housing Group

All 38 homes are being delivered to The Wrekin Housing Group for affordable rent to help meet local housing needs.

Solihull-based Living Space assembled the land, secured Full Planning consent earlier this year and will deliver the construction contract in its entirety, which is worth over £6m. The first homes will be available for occupation before the end of 2021.

Steve Davies, Managing Director of Living Space Housing said: “Having secured detailed planning consent for this scheme in April, we are so pleased to now be underway with the construction programme. We have a very skilled team working on this project and are thankful for all the support we have received from The Wrekin Housing Group.

“We hope this will be the first of many schemes that we can partner on together, in order to help meet local housing needs. While so much new housing and investment has been stalled due to the impact of Covid-19, we are working in accordance with our robust Safe Operating Procedure, which is keeping everyone safe across our development portfolio during this unprecedented year.

“Park Road is our second development in Telford where we are on site, with a third site – located off Majestic Way – currently awaiting planning approval. We are also actively seeking other immediate and longer-term development opportunities and have the funding in place to progress such deals.”

The accommodation mix for the Park Road development comprises four one-bedroom maisonettes, nine two-bedroom houses, 21 three-bedroom houses, two two-bedroom bungalows and two three-bedroom bungalows. Six of the homes will be purpose-built for disabled residents. The site density is 44 dwellings per hectare, which is lower than the overall density for the local area. The scheme will be constructed in red brick with striking rendered features and all 38 homes will have designated parking provision.

The architect for the scheme is Birmingham-based residential design specialist BM3. Waldeck Consulting is the Employers Agent, Couch Consulting is the Engineer and MV Kelly the Civils Contractor.

Matt Beckley, Development Manager for The Wrekin Housing Group said: “There is a real need for affordable, quality new homes. This scheme will be very well received because of its convenient location, great transport links and range of local amenities. We are very pleased to be working with Living Space and look forward to being able to hand the keys over to our new residents.”

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
Advertise with us for £50 per week

Advertisement Feature

Full Fibre shares video depicting journey of bringing their fibre network to Shrewsbury

Broadband company Full Fibre has teamed up with a local production company to create a video showing their journey of building a real fibre optic network in Shrewsbury.
Read Article

Have you future proofed your business?

Preparing your business for the future is as important as focussing on the here and now.
Read Article
- Advertising -
Advertise with Shropshire Live for £50 per week

News

News

Tamba Momodu

Family pay tribute to son murdered in Telford

The devasted family of Tamba Momodu have paid tribute to their 20-year-old son who was shot in the car park at Bridges Business Park in Horsehay, Telford and died as a result of his injuries.
Read Article
Police believe the vehicle pictured was at the scene of the shooting

Telford shooting: Police seek information on three vehicles of interest

Police investigating a shooting in Telford in which a 20-year-old man died have released further details of vehicles of interest.
Read Article

Coronavirus: Shropshire residents urged to follow the ‘rule of six’ to help avoid local lockdown

As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to increase, the county’s Director of Public Health is strongly advising people to follow the limit contact with people outside of their household bubble.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town V Bristol Rovers

Sam Ricketts will be looking to lead his side to back to back victories as Shrewsbury Town host Bristol Rovers on Tuesday evening.
Read Article

Match Report: AFC Wimbledon 0 – 1 Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town steal all three points in stoppage time as Leon Clarke nets his first goal for the club.
Read Article

Match Preview: AFC Wimbledon V Shrewsbury Town

Shrewsbury Town returns to League One action in search of their first three points of the 2020/21 campaign.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Mandy Thorn, chair of the Marches Local Enterprise Partnership

Marches LEP summit launches economic recovery work

Work to produce a comprehensive plan to set the Marches on the road to economic recovery following the Covid-19 outbreak has been launched at a major summit in the region.
Read Article
Andrew Huxley, managing director of Besblock

The future is green for concrete block manufacturer

Shropshire-based Besblock, famed for its iconic orange branding, has a much greener future by investing in a state-of-the-art sustainable wood burner.
Read Article
Richard Hughes

Oswestry solicitor retires after career spanning almost fifty years

An Oswestry solicitor has announced his retirement from the legal profession after a career spanning almost fifty years.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Pictured with some of the first sheep, husband and wife Adrienne and Dave Taylor. Adrienne runs the Dabberhashery in Wellington Market and Dave owns Saturday Cycles in the town.

Wellington residents flocking to sheep project

Residents of Wellington are flocking to support a new project which is encouraging them to get creative and visit their local High Street.
Read Article
Kirsty Smallman, director at J&PR, and Chris Pettman, chairman of FOTTP

Voluntary group for award winning Telford Town Park gardens wins support from new sponsor

A voluntary group working to promote, conserve and protect the award winning Telford Town Park has scooped the support of a new sponsor.
Read Article
Nature inspired knitted creations are on display for Woollen Woods at Attingham Park. Photo: National Trust/Jayne Gough

Tree-mendous visits to be made at Attingham this autumn

Visitors to Attingham Park, the National Trust property on the outskirts of Shrewsbury are being encouraged to enjoy a Tree-mendous visit and enjoy the great outdoors this autumn.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

RAF Cosford Wellington restore

Open week will let visitors see aircraft conservation work at Cosford

Visitors to the Royal Air Force Museum Cosford will have the opportunity to look behind the scenes as the doors open to the Conservation Centre this November.
Read Article
Halloween online Ghost walk Ludlow

Online ghost walk through the streets of Ludlow

This Halloween explore the streets of Ludlow with an online ghost walk featuring Shropshire tales and tunes.
Read Article
dudmaston hall half term

Half term outdoor adventures at Dudmaston

Families can look forward to a week of outdoors adventures at a National Trust property in Shropshire this October Half term.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Poppy Evans tries out her baking skills ahead of the community bake off

Hunt on for Shropshire’s very own star baker

The hunt is on for Shropshire's very own home star baker as Hope House children’s hospice launches its Eat Cake Week.
Read Article
Al Sorriso, which is run by husband and wife team Luciana Palmieri and Mark Smith, has emerged from Covid-19 with exciting plans to become a destination dining venue

Albrighton restaurant celebrates first birthday after completing a £30,000 investment

A family-run restaurant in Albrighton is celebrating its first birthday in style after completing a £30,000 investment drive that has created an outside courtyard area, a brand refresh and the launch of an exciting new menu.
Read Article
Jon and Peggy plant Black Poplar trees in the forest around the roastery in south Shropshire

Shropshire coffee company furthers its green credentials

A Shropshire-based coffee company is making a positive environmental impact not only with its packaging and ‘off-grid’ roastery but also a tree planting scheme.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Advertisement Feature

Weather

Shropshire
broken clouds
15.7 ° C
16 °
15.6 °
72 %
7.2kmh
75 %
Tue
14 °
Wed
13 °
Thu
12 °
Fri
10 °
Sat
14 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP