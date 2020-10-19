Shropshire Council’s housing firm submits plans for new development in Ellesmere

Cornovii Developments Limited, Shropshire Council’s wholly owned housing firm, has submitted planning permission for a new development in Ellesmere.



The proposed Ellesmere Wharf development

The proposed Ellesmere Wharf development, which will consist of 23 properties, will offer a range of high-quality 2, 3 and 4 bedroom detached and semi-detached homes and 1 and 2 bedroom bungalows. Eight homes on the development will be affordable housing for purchase or rent suitable for first-time buyers, including six bungalows suitable for those looking to downsize or reside in a single-story property.



Subject to planning approval, site construction will commence in Summer 2021, with anticipated completion set for Summer 2022. This long term derelict brownfield site will be utilised by Cornovii Developments Ltd to deliver much needed housing. All homes will be built to a Nationally Described Space Standard, with easy access to the range of local amenities available in the Ellesmere town.



As their third development location, Ellesmere Wharf forms part of Cornovii Developments Ltd’s mission to address Shropshire’s housing shortage, with plans to develop up to 950 new homes across the county over the next five years. Construction on the Frith Close development in Crowmoor, Shrewsbury, will commence in Winter 2020, whilst planning permission for 40 homes on Overton Road in St Martins near Oswestry was submitted in June 2020.



Harpreet Rayet, Managing Director of Cornovii Developments Ltd, commented on the proposed development: “The proposed development at Ellesmere Wharf will provide spacious, modern housing for the area and will help to enhance the opportunities available in the local community. As a Shropshire housing developer, we are committed to building sustainable homes across the county and improving the lives of the local residents.”

