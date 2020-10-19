5,000 Dodington Surgery patients will not be left without a GP

No-one will be left without access to a GP when Dodington Surgery in Whitchurch closes next year, say Shropshire health bosses.

Dodington Surgery in Whitchurch. Image: Google Street View

The NHS Shropshire Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) says it is currently working closely with practices and partners to discuss a number of options and will be keeping the 5,000 registered patients at Dodington Surgery informed once plans have developed.

The reassurance comes from the county’s health commissioner after Dodington Surgery in Whitchurch closes next year.



The closure comes after Dr Ruth Clayton and Dr Andrew Rogers, General Practitioner Partners at Dodington Surgery, announced their plans to retire at the end of March 2021.

Letter will confirm final plan

Patients will be made aware of the final plan via an official letter which will be posted out to addresses registered.

Dr Julian Povey, Joint Chair of Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin CCGs, said: “We understand that patients may feel concerned about the closure, however, we would like to reassure them that there is no need to worry and that we have plenty of time to get plans in place.

“Shropshire CCG has been in regular contact with practices in the area since the closure announcement and will be ensuring that adequate support is provided at this time.

“The CCG is currently working through the options available and remains committed to the continuation of high quality healthcare for all patients in Whitchurch. Further information will be shared with patients as soon as possible.”

Help and advice is also available through the Patient Advice Liaison Service (PALS) for anyone who has queries or concerns relating to the closure. Patients should call 0800 0320897 or e-mail SHRCCG.CustomerCare@nhs.net.

