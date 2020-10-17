12.7 C
Telford shooting: Victim named and arrests made

By Shropshire Live

The victim of the shooting in Horsehay on Tuesday has been named as Tamba Momodou, a 20-year-old man from Telford.

Four men and two boys have now been arrested in connection with the shooting at the car park at the Bridges Business Park in Horsehay.

A murder investigation was launched and over the past few days detectives have been following a number of lines of enquiry.

Arrests made

Three 19-year-old men from Northolt, Tipton and Bromley, one 18-year-old man from Billericay and two 16-year-old boys from Redbridge and Blackheath have now been arrested from the Metropolitan area on suspicion of murder and are in police custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Bellamy is the senior investigating officer for the murder investigation.

He said: “Our thoughts remain with Tamba’s family at this time. I would like to thank the public for their assistance with our enquiries so far and continue to appeal to anyone who does have information that may assist to please let us know. If they do not want to report this to police they can do so anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers.”

Detectives have previously appealed for dash cam footage of a grey Skoda Karoq registration YB69 MUP.

DCI Bellamy added: “If anyone has dash cam footage of a grey Skoda Karoq or vehicle that looks similar between 11am and 11pm on Tuesday 13 October, I would ask them to forward this on to us.”

Footage can be forwarded to police by the Major Incident Public Portal https://mipp.police.uk/operation/22HQ20D91-PO1

Information can be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

