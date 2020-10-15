West Felton Post Office reopens at Village Hall

West Felton Post Office reopened at the Village Hall on Holyhead Road this week.

West Felton Village Hall. Image: Google Street View

The Postmaster from Trefonen Post Office is providing the outreach service which was previously at the village shop.

Alternative premises were sought after the space at the store did not work with Covid-19 restrictions.

The opening hours are Monday and Wednesday: 9.30am – 12.30pm and Friday 10am – 1.30pm.

A Post Office spokesperson said: “We were keen to restore services to the community as soon as possible so we have decided to go ahead with our plans. However, we would still like to hear the opinions of customers and interested parties and are inviting comments on the re-opening.

“The opportunity to give feedback will close on 12 November. Customers can share their views during the consultation online at postofficeviews.co.uk with the branch code 298470. “

Submissions can also be made via email to comments@postoffice.co.uk, by post to Freepost YOUR COMMENTS, or by telephone 03452 66 01 15 or Textphone 03457 22 33 55.

Supporting Shropshire Live...